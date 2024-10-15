Jan de Nul Hires Correll for Cable Termination Works at Thor Offshore Wind Farm

Wind power high voltage specialist Correll, part of SPIE Group, has secured a contract from Jan de Nul to complete the 66kV subsea cables termination and testing on offshore wind turbines for RWE’s Thor offshore wind farm.

The works are set to begin in July 2025 with the mock-up scheduled for November 2024.

Jan De Nul was awarded the EPCI cable contracts by RWE in consortium with Hellenic Cables, and will provide the entire cable package, including the manufacture and installation of 60 kilometres of export cables on the 30-kilometre-long cable route from the offshore wind farm to shore, and approximately 200 kilometers of inter-array cables.

Offshore installation and commissioning of the cable system are expected in 2025.

Thor Offshore Wind Farm will be constructed in the Danish North Sea, approximately 22 kilometers off the coast of Thorsminde on the west coast of Jutland.

Once fully commissioned in 2027, the more than 1 GW project will become Denmark’s largest offshore wind farm and will be capable of producing enough green electricity to supply the equivalent of more than one million Danish households.

“We are thrilled to receive this award from Jan De Nul who is a key business partner for our organization. It is an honor to contribute to the installation of what will be Denmark's largest offshore wind farm. This project, which will be part of our 2025 activities, aligns with SPIE Global Services Energy diversification strategy and will play a key role in the transition to low-carbon energy sources,” said Gianluca Petraccia, Wind Power”Business Unit Director at SPIE Global Services Energy.