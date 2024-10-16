Thursday, October 17, 2024
 
Beam Launches New System to Advance 3D Mapping for Offshore Wind

(Credit: Beam)

Beam, a company created by the merger of Rovco and Vaarst, has unveiled SubSLAM X3, a new underwater perception system designed to enhance the monitoring and maintenance of offshore wind farms.

SubSLAM X3 offers real-time, high-resolution 3D mapping and is set to improve the efficiency and accuracy of underwater operations, according to Beam.

The system integrates artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, and advanced simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) technologies.

This integration is said to be critical for streamlining the development, construction, and maintenance phases of offshore wind projects.

The system provides 4K resolution video and precise 3D reconstructions, allowing for detailed inspection of underwater assets and intelligent autonomous control of underwater vehicles. 

The newly designed SubSLAM X3 is more compact and lightweight than its previous version, making it suitable for integration into smaller observation-class remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) as well as larger work-class ROVs.

Despite its reduced size, the system is capable of operating at depths up to 3000 meters and features enhanced sensor technology for improved image quality, especially in low-light conditions.

"SubSLAM X3 represents a significant leap forward in our ability to serve the offshore wind industry. This system not only enhances our capabilities in terms of data collection and asset inspection but also significantly reduces the operational footprint required for such activities. It's about doing more with less, safely and sustainably,” said Ross Hilditch, Senior Product Manager at Beam.

