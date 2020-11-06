 
New Wave Media

November 6, 2020

Canada Invests in Its First Floating Tidal Energy Array

Credit:Sustainable Marine

Credit:Sustainable Marine

Canada on Thursday announced one of its largest-ever investments in tidal energy — $28.5 million to Sustainable Marine in Nova Scotia to deliver Canada's first floating tidal energy array.

Sustainable Marine has developed a floating tidal energy platform called PLAT-I that has undergone testing on the waters of Grand Passage for nearly two years.

 A second platform is currently being assembled in Meteghan, Nova Scotia and will be launched in Grand Passage later this year for testing before relocation to the Fundy Ocean Research Centre for Energy (FORCE) in 2021. These platforms will make up the tidal energy array.

According to the government, the objective of the project is to provide up to nine megawatts of predictable and clean renewable electricity to Nova Scotia's electrical grid. 

This will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 17,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide a year while creating new jobs in the province. The project will also demonstrate the ability to harness tides as a reliable source of renewable electricity to power homes, vehicles, and businesses.
 
Seamus O'Regan, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, made the investment announcement at the Marine Renewables Canada 2020 Fall Forum, which brings together its members and industry to identify opportunities and strategize a path forward for marine renewable energy sources.

Funding for the project comes from Natural Resources Canada's Emerging Renewables Power Program, part of Canada's more than $180-billion Investing in Canada infrastructure plan for public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes and Canada's rural and northern communities.

"We are harnessing the power of our tides to power our homes, our businesses and our communities. This is how we build our clean energy future." Seamus O'Regan, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources

"This investment will not only help propel the tidal energy industry forward in Nova Scotia, it also highlights how it can drive innovation that can lead to new jobs. It is a new and innovative approach to generating tidal energy that once again shows that Nova Scotia is the right place to explore the potential of this industry," said Derek Mombourquette, Nova Scotia Minister of Energy and Mines

Jason Hayman, CEO Sustainable Marine, said, "Nova Scotia has one of the best natural resources in the world for tidal energy and provides the infrastructure and support for companies looking to grow their business. Having a demonstration site such as FORCE enables us to accelerate the commercialization of our technology. This investment will not only advance our tidal energy technology but also provide a source of clean renewable energy that has a positive impact on rural coastal communities and the environment."

Elisa Obermann Executive Director, Marine Renewables Canada, said, "Tidal energy is a prime example of a sector and clean technology that can spur economic development while helping Canada achieve its goals to reduce carbon emissions and act on climate change. Sustainable Marine has already successfully engaged local suppliers in its Grand Passage project, and this new project at FORCE creates more opportunities, particularly for firms with experience from other marine industries such as offshore oil and gas that are looking to diversify their business into renewable energy."

Email

Related News

An artist rendering of the future U.S. Navy Columbia-class ballistic missile submarines. The 12 submarines of the Columbia-class will replace the Ohio-class submarines which are reaching their maximum extended service life. It is planned that the construction of USS Columbia (SSBN-826) will begin in in fiscal year 2021, with delivery in fiscal year 2028, and being on patrol in 2031. (Illustration: U.S. Navy)

General Dynamics Awarded $9.47 Bln Submarine Construction Contract

General Dynamics Corp was awarded a $9.47 billion contract for the construction of Columbia class submarines, moving the U.S.

© swillklitch/AdobeStock

MIT Studies Underwater Navigation Powered by Sound

New approach could spark an era of battery-free ocean exploration, with applications ranging from marine conservation to…

Credit: Oceaneering

Oceaneering Names Head of Business Development for Renewables

Oceaneering, mostly known as a provider of subsea services to the international oil and gas industry, has appointed Ben Hooker…

Credit: FLASC

FLASC, Subsea 7 Working on Non-battery Energy Storage Solutions

FLASC, a start-up developing non-battery based energy storage solutions for the offshore sector has entered a collaboration…

'Pioneering' Deep Sea Mineral Exploration Mission Complete Off Norway

The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) has completed its five-week seabed mineral research expedition on the Mohn Ridge…

A yellow underwater robot (left) finds its way to a mobile docking station to recharge and upload data before continuing a task. (Purdue University photo/Jared Pike)

VIDEO: Purdue Working on Mobile Docking Station for AUVs

Subsea robots can be great for environmental studies and search-and-rescue missions and, but eventually, they must return…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Teledyne Storm Cable

Teledyne Storm Cable designs and manufactures robust application tailored cables utilizing a wide variety of high performance components and materials to formulate solutions to solve critical application problems in the harshest of environments and complex electrical situations.

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Refrigeration Engineer -

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Oct 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news