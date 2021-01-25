 
January 25, 2021

ORE Catapult taps Oceanspace Communication for PR Services

Saul Trewern, Oceaspace Communications.

The UK’s Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult Selects Oceanspace Communications for Public Relations & Campaign Support
Specialist maritime and offshore PR firm joins new team tasked with elevating the British businesses, people and technologies leading the charge against global warming

The Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult has appointed Oceanspace Communications to its new Public Relations, Graphic Design and Filmography Framework Agreement to provide Public Relations & Campaign Support services. The Bournemouth-based agency joined the new framework this month, following a nationwide Invitation to Tender (ITT).

ORE Catapult was established in 2013 by the UK Government and is part of a network of Catapults set up by Innovate UK in high growth industries. As the UK’s leading technology innovation and research center for offshore renewable energy, it is an essential pillar of the UK’s position at the forefront of global decarbonization and technology development for a sustainable future.

With 10 research and testing facilities strategically located across the UK, and a collaborative research partnership in China, ORE Catapult has, to date, provided development, demonstration and product commercialization support to more than 900 SMEs, as well as taking part in 802 global industry collaborations and 556 academic alliances, all of which have contributed to making offshore renewables a technically and economically viable form of low-carbon energy production.

Established in August 2020, Oceanspace Communications builds on founder Saul Trewern’s two decades of experience in providing PR and marketing services to clients in the maritime and offshore industries. Already helping technology-focused clients in Germany, Denmark and Norway to strengthen their communications outreach programs, Oceanspace Communications’ appointment to the ORE Catapult framework represents a major milestone for the company.

