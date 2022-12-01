 
New Wave Media

December 1, 2022

UK: ORE Catapult, NZTC Team Up to Help Power Oil & Gas Platforms with Floating Wind

©Crown Estate Scotland

©Crown Estate Scotland

The UK-based Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult and the Net Zero Technology Centre said Thursday they'd examine potential pathways for the delivery of innovative floating offshore wind technology integrated with existing energy infrastructure, as part of their five year collaboration under the Energy Transition Alliance banner.

According to the partners, the WINTOG program will drive collaboration across energy technologies to foster innovative opportunities for floating offshore wind developments, specifically those linked to the current Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas (INTOG) leasing round delivered by Crown Estate Scotland.

"The WINTOG program will look at some of the key questions associated with building floating offshore wind farms to provide clean electricity to power oil and gas installations. It will also investigate the opportunity for these integrated energy projects to support the broader development of floating offshore wind projects and technologies," ORE Catapult said in a statement.

According to ORE Catapult, some of the outputs of the program will include: examining the potential energy resource available from the proposed INTOG leasing areas; what type of grid infrastructure might be needed to support developments; how the developments could best engage with the consenting process, and what the potential environmental benefits could be.

Andrew Macdonald, Director of Offshore Wind Development and Operations for ORE Catapult, said: “Floating offshore wind has huge potential to open up new areas of seabed to green energy production, and clearly has a big role to play in our energy transition. While we wait to see the outcome of the INTOG leasing process, it’s important to start looking at the potential technical challenges and exploring the synergies between the offshore wind and oil and gas sectors so that we can use our combined knowledge to accelerate the deployment of low carbon technology.”

Graeme Rogerson, Renewables Theme Lead at the Net Zero Technology Centre, said: “INTOG is an excellent opportunity to deploy floating offshore wind and low-carbon technologies to help ramp up for Scotwind and is essential to delivering the ambitious North Sea Transition Deal targets. The WINTOG program supports developers and the supply chain in delivering integrated projects to decarbonize oil and gas infrastructure and ensure continued delivery of today’s energy while building future energy systems.”

Related News

©Blue Ocean Seismic Services,

Autonomous OBN Seismic Survey Robots Could Enter Commercial Operation in 2024

Blue Ocean Seismic Services, which is working on autonomous ocean bottom seismic robotic vehicle technology, said on Tuesday…

Credit:badahos/AdobeStock

Offshore Wind: Fugro Wins Geotechnical Survey Gig in Denmark

Dutch offshore survey services firm Fugro has secured a contract with the Danish grid operator Energinet for geotechnical…

According to TMC, the Allseas-designed pilot collector vehicle awaits deployment from the Hidden Gem during the first integrated system trials in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean since the 1970s. -©TMC

TMC's NORI, Allseas Lift 3,000t of Seabed Nodules from Pacific Ocean

TMC, the company that describes itself as an explorer of the world’s largest estimated undeveloped source of critical battery metals…

©SolarDuck

SolarDuck to Build 5MW Floating Solar Plant Next to RWE's Wind Farm in Dutch North Sea

Dutch-Norwegian floating solar farm developer SolarDuck said Friday it would build the world´s largest hybrid offshore floating…

Simon Miller, Chief Revenue officer at Rovco, and Nobuyuki Takagi, Managing Director of HOM.

Rovco, HOM Partner Up for Offshore Wind Work in Japan

UK-based subsea robotic services firm Rovco, has signed an agreement with Japan's Horizon Ocean Management (HOM) for through…

The gas leak at Nord Stream 2 seen from the Danish F-16 interceptor on Bornholm in September. Photo: Danish Defence

"Technogenic Craters" Found at Damaged Nord Stream Pipeline Site

The Swiss-based operator of Russia-led Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline said on Wednesday it had completed initial data gathering…

Featured Companies

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research
MTR’s Hydrographic annual explores the latest work from around the world to gather, retrieve and process subsea information more effectively and efficiently
Read the Magazine

We need the Cloud to Study the Depths

USVs Line up for Offshore Wind Work

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

First Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Steward

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Part-time Instructor Sea Term Deck Training Instructor

● Massachusetts Maritime Academy ● Buzzard Bay, MA, USA

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news