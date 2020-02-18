Oi '20 Celebrates 50: Captain Don Walsh, USN Deep Submersible Pilot #1

As the Oceanology International 2020 exhibition gets set to celebrate its Golden Anniversary, Marine Technology Reporter reached out to the industry for insights on the evolution and value of the event. MTR will publish a special "50th" anniversary edition celebrating this milestone, for distribution at the event in London. Here we speak with Captain Don Walsh, USN Deep Submersible Pilot #1, who with Jacques Piccard made the historic dive to the deepest ocean depths onboard the submersible Trieste 60 years ago.

“Having been a part of its early evolution, I was convinced that the Oi series were the ‘gold standard’ of ocean-related exhibitions and their associated conferences. Today, I believe this is not an assertion or opinion – it is a fact. The real benefit to me has been the serious networking that takes place between the ocean science and technology community members from many nations. There is no second place to the three OI events now being offered, and the value they provide—the whole event is an opportunity-rich environment.”

-- Capt. Don Walsh, USN Deep Submersible Pilot #1. Year of first Oi: 1971

