Cellula Appoints Neil Manning, Into Advisory Role

Canadian marine technology company Cellula Robotics Ltd. announced it is partnering with Neil Manning to support the development of business structure, strategy, and growth opportunities.

With over 27 years of experience, Manning's strategic insight into the offshore marine sector has helped commercialize safe and reliable new technology innovations to increase efficiencies across the subsea energy, telecom, wind and defense sectors.

"I am thrilled to be given the opportunity to contribute to what I see as the world's most experienced AUV development teams. I'll be contributing to business structure and strategic planning along with market positioning at Cellula," Manning said. "We share the same views on the direction of the Blue Economy and the next phase of the company's exciting growth trajectory already looks exponential. I feel this is attributed to its hydrogen-powered AUV technology, which I'm very excited about. Contributing advisory strategies and supporting Cellula Robotics' tenacious team to reach its goals is an honor especially as I am passionate about marine technology."

"We are excited to be working with Neil on Cellula's strategic planning," said Eric Jackson, Cellula Robotics president. "His expertise combined with his intuition and professionalism will undoubtedly help Cellula transition into the next stage of growth within the industry."