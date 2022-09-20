Tuesday, September 20, 2022
 
New Wave Media

September 20, 2022

Cellula Robotics Sells Seafloor Drill Division to Focus on AUVs

Credit: Cellula (file image)

Credit: Cellula (file image)

Cellula Robotics has sold its Seafloor Drill Division to an unnamed company, to focus on its autonomous underwater vehicle business.

Cellula said that the sale would facilitate its focus on the development of proven, trusted autonomy as it brings its fuel cell powered, long-range AUVs, Solus-LR and -XR to market. 

The investment will also support the ongoing development of Imotus-S, Cellula's latest AUV innovation for vessel signature measurement, the company said.

"We are thrilled to complete this milestone in Cellula's history," said Eric Jackson, President at Cellula, "with our recent focus on AUVs, the opportunity presented itself at a key time. We look forward to pivoting our efforts on AUV development and innovation."

Previous seafloor drill projects under the Cellula brand included ROVDrill & ROVDrill MkII for Canyon Offshore, subsystems for the Forum M80 and BGS RD2. 

Cellula's most recent drill developments were the CRD100 drills supplied to Fukada and JAMSTEC in Japan. Cellula said it would continue to support its valued CRD100 clients.

Related News

Credit: Modus/social media

Equinor Awards Modus 'World's First' Resident Subsea Drone Contract

Modus, a company specializing in hovering autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs), has won a contract with Equinor for the…

Arctic Canadian Diamond Company and IHC Mining’s Underwater Mining Crawler for the Underwater Remote Mining System. The crawler will help recover diamond-bearing kimberlite ore from deep open pits at the Ekati Diamond Mine, in the Northwest Territories of Canada. Image courtesy IHC Mining.

Subsea Mining: Arctic Canadian Diamond, IHC unveil innovative Crawler

Arctic Canadian Diamond Company and IHC Mining report that they have reached the next important milestone in the development…

(Photo: HM Government of Gibraltar)

Divers Seal Tank Vents Leaking Oil from Bulk Carrier off Gibraltar

Divers sealed two tank vents that leaked fuel from a bulk carrier that was damaged and beached after a collision off the British enclave of Gibraltar

GRAND CANYON II - Credit:Thomas Bøen Alme/MarineTraffic.com

Helix, Volstad Agree Long Term Charters for Construction Support Vessel Duo

Helix Robotics Solutions Limited, the U.K. Robotics division of Helix Energy Solutions Group, and the Norwegian shipowner…

FlatFish - Credit: Saipem (supplied)

Oil Spill Response Limited to Use Saipem's FlatFish Drone

Italian oilfield services giant Saipem and Oil Spill Response Limited (OSRL) have signed an extension of their existing Services…

Credit: Saltwater Stone

'True ROV Autonomy for EOD Robotics' - Greensea Systems, Seebyte Team Up

Greensea Systems and Seebyte, two companies specializing in ROV software, have partnered up, citing growing demand for "true…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Teledyne Impulse

Teledyne Impulse designs and manufactures high reliability electrical and optical interconnection systems for harsh environment applications. Our dry mateable, wet mateable and underwater mateable connectors are proven performers currently employed in subsea instrumentation…
MTR’s Hydrographic annual explores the latest work from around the world to gather, retrieve and process subsea information more effectively and efficiently
Read the Magazine

Authors & Contributors

Wonder Reef: Where Engineering meets Art, Subsea

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news