July 30, 2021

NOAA, Census team to Inspire Development of Next-Gen Date Tools

Jeremy Hoffman, scientist with the Science Museum of Virginia, (standing) and Vivek Shandas, professor at Portland State University, pore over a map of Richmond, Virginia, as they plan the routes for citizen scientists to collect heat data with a special sensor tool attached to their cars. The data will then be used to create a high-resolution map of the city’s hottest neighborhoods, which will provide information for cooling projects, tree planting and other climate action strategies. Photo cou

NOAA, in partnership with the U.S. Census Bureau, is bringing together innovators to participate in a product development sprint to create new data-driven tools that will provide decision makers with information to fit their needs and accelerate equitable resilience-building across the nation. 

Scheduled to kick-off on August 5, 2021 and run for 12 weeks, teams of participants are challenged to build world-class applications and technologies that make it easy for local governments, particularly in underserved regions most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, to quickly identify and integrate relevant federal climate datasets with their own local information. Such tools will support the development of climate resilience plans to help communities nationwide take action to better prepare for and respond to the increasing impacts of the climate crisis.

“NOAA’s data and information is the bedrock of climate-smart decision making in the face of an urgent climate crisis,” said Rick Spinrad, Ph.D., NOAA administrator. “We are thrilled to work with the Census Bureau to help all of our nation’s communities use data from NOAA and other federal agencies to prepare for impacts and build back better.”

Participants will be eligible to compete for $50,000 in prize money from NOAA, plus additional prize money from the Census Bureau. Competition winners will be announced this winter.

To learn more about the sprint, Click Here then scroll down to “Tackling the Climate Crisis through Climate Smart Communities,” for the project description.

