Last Chance: Early Bird Registration Ends January 15 for Port of the Future Conference 2026
Secure your spot at Houston's premier maritime event before rates increase
HOUSTON, TX – The clock is ticking for port executives, maritime professionals, and industry leaders to secure early bird registration for the 2026 Port of the Future Conference. The discounted rate ends January 15, 2026, offering significant savings for what promises to be the maritime industry's most comprehensive gathering of the year.
Taking place March 24-25, 2026 at the Hilton University of Houston in Houston, Texas, the conference brings together leaders from more than 60 seaports spanning the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Central and South America.
World-Class Speakers Address Critical Maritime Challenges
The 2026 conference features an exceptional lineup of keynote speakers and industry visionaries addressing the most pressing challenges facing modern ports:
RADM James Watson
MG Jason Kelly
Tricia Lucas
Stephen P. Metruck
Capitán Manuel Gutiérrez Gallardo
Darwin Telemaque
Nine Comprehensive Tracks Cover Critical Industry Topics
The two-day conference features nine specialized tracks addressing the full spectrum of port operations and maritime innovation:
• Ensuring America's Maritime Security
• Port Development
• Intermodal Connectivity
• Port Infrastructure 4.0
• Enhancing Ports' Operational Efficiencies
• Decarbonization and Alternative Fuels
• Port Energy and Sustainability
• Port Security, Cybersecurity & Emergency Management
• Advances in Dredging Technology and Techniques
Special Events Enhance the Experience
Beyond the educational sessions, attendees can participate in exclusive networking and learning opportunities:
Port Grants Workshop – March 23, 2026
Book Signing Event – March 24, 2026
Networking Reception – March 24, 2026
Student Research Poster Contest – March 25, 2026
Port Houston Tour – March 25, 2026
2026 Port of the Future Conference
Dates: March 24-25, 2026
Location: Hilton University of Houston, Houston, TX
Early Bird Deadline: January 15, 2026
For more information, visit portofthefutureconference.com
Follow the Port of the Future Conference: