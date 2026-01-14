Wednesday, January 14, 2026
 
Last Chance: Early Bird Registration Ends January 15 for Port of the Future Conference 2026

Port of the Future Conference 2026 - Early Registration Discount Ends JAN 15

Last Chance: Early Bird Registration Ends January 15 for Port of the Future Conference 2026

Secure your spot at Houston's premier maritime event before rates increase

HOUSTON, TX – The clock is ticking for port executives, maritime professionals, and industry leaders to secure early bird registration for the 2026 Port of the Future Conference. The discounted rate ends January 15, 2026, offering significant savings for what promises to be the maritime industry's most comprehensive gathering of the year.

Taking place March 24-25, 2026 at the Hilton University of Houston in Houston, Texas, the conference brings together leaders from more than 60 seaports spanning the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Central and South America.

Don't Miss Out on Early Bird Savings!

Registration deadline: January 15, 2026

REGISTER NOW

World-Class Speakers Address Critical Maritime Challenges

The 2026 conference features an exceptional lineup of keynote speakers and industry visionaries addressing the most pressing challenges facing modern ports:

RADM James Watson

RADM James Watson
USCG (Ret.)
Co-Author, "ZeroPointFour"

MG Jason Kelly

MG Jason Kelly
Deputy Commanding General
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Tricia Lucas

Tricia Lucas
President
Armada Growth Partners

Stephen P. Metruck

Stephen P. Metruck
Executive Director
Port of Seattle

Capitán Manuel Gutiérrez Gallardo

Capitán Manuel Gutiérrez Gallardo
Coordinador General de Puertos
Gobierno de México

Darwin Telemaque

Darwin Telemaque
CEO, Antigua Port Authority
Chairman, PMAC

Nine Comprehensive Tracks Cover Critical Industry Topics

The two-day conference features nine specialized tracks addressing the full spectrum of port operations and maritime innovation:

60+

Seaports represented from around the globe

2 Days

Of keynotes, panels, and networking opportunities

• Ensuring America's Maritime Security

• Port Development

• Intermodal Connectivity

• Port Infrastructure 4.0

• Enhancing Ports' Operational Efficiencies

• Decarbonization and Alternative Fuels

• Port Energy and Sustainability

• Port Security, Cybersecurity & Emergency Management

• Advances in Dredging Technology and Techniques

Special Events Enhance the Experience

Beyond the educational sessions, attendees can participate in exclusive networking and learning opportunities:

Port Grants Workshop – March 23, 2026
Interactive session with federal grant program managers from MARAD, FEMA, USCG, DOE, and EPA

Book Signing Event – March 24, 2026
Meet the authors of "ZeroPointFour: How U.S. Leadership in Maritime Will Secure America's Future"

Networking Reception – March 24, 2026
Evening reception with drinks, hors d'oeuvres, and live country music

Student Research Poster Contest – March 25, 2026
Showcasing cutting-edge research from university students in port and maritime domains

Port Houston Tour – March 25, 2026
Exclusive evening tour aboard the M/V Sam Houston (limited to 96 participants)

Time is Running Out!

Secure your early bird rate before the deadline.
Join port leaders from around the world in Houston this March.

REGISTER NOW

View Full Agenda | Conference Website

2026 Port of the Future Conference

Dates: March 24-25, 2026

Location: Hilton University of Houston, Houston, TX

Early Bird Deadline: January 15, 2026

For more information, visit portofthefutureconference.com

Follow the Port of the Future Conference:

LinkedIn Facebook

