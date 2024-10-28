Tuesday, October 29, 2024
 
New Wave Media

October 28, 2024

China Seizes Underwater “Lighthouses”

© noraismail / Adobe Stock

© noraismail / Adobe Stock

China's Ministry of State Security said on Tuesday that it had retrieved spying devices both on the ocean surface and in the depths of the sea, including underwater "lighthouses" that could guide the transit of foreign submarines.

The ministry said it had uncovered devices that had been hidden on the ocean floor and were sending back information that could "pre-set the field for battle," in an article on its official WeChat account, China's most popular social media app.

Recent sea and air confrontations in the South China Sea between China and the Philippines over competing territorial claims in the highly strategic waterway have raised the risk of an escalation that could eventually involve the U.S., which is treaty-bound to defend the Philippines if it is attacked.

China has also recently staged war games around Taiwan in which it simulated attacks and deployment of ships and aircraft, drawing condemnation from the democratically governed island's government and the United States.

"National security forces have seized a variety of special technical devices used for spying on marine information and data, hidden in the vastness of the sea," the state security ministry said, without specifying where the devices were found.

"Some act as 'secret agents,' drifting and floating with the waves, monitoring the situation in our territorial waters in real time. Some act as underwater 'lighthouses,' indicating the direction for foreign submarines that have invaded our waters."

China claims sovereignty over nearly all the South China Sea, including areas claimed by Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam.
Beijing has also said it will never renounce the use of force over Taiwan, which rejects China's sovereignty claims and says only the island's people can decide their future.

A submarine arms race is intensifying between China and the United States and its allies, analysts say, with Beijing on track to have a new generation of nuclear-powered and -armed submarines in operation by the end of the decade.

"Facing a serious and complicated covert struggle for deep-sea security and the real threat of foreign espionage and intelligence agencies... (the ministry) will firmly defend China's sovereignty, security and development interests and contribute to the construction of a strong maritime nation," the ministry said.


(Reuters - Reporting by Joe Cash; Editing by Michael Perry)

Related News

(Credit: FET)

FET Gets UK Ministry of Defence ROV Supply Contract

Forum Energy Technologies (FET) has secured a contract from the UK Ministry of Defence’s Salvage and Marine Operations (SALMO)…

Image courtesy Argeo

Argeo Listen - Electromagnetic Subsea Cathodic Protection Measurement

Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUV’s) have been introduced as efficient tools for subsea pipeline inspections. It has also…

Photo: Blueye Robotics

Norwegian Coast Guard Adopts ROV for Inspection Duties

The Norwegian Coast Guard is harnessing ROV technology to improve its operational efficiency and safety.Aboard the Coast Guard vessel KV Bjørnøya…

Antje Boetius (Photo: MBARI)

MBARI Names Antje Boetius President and CEO

Prominent deep-sea polar biologist Antje Boetius will take over as president and CEO of MBARI, a private, non-profit oceanographic…

(Credit: Enbridge)

Enbridge to Build Pipelines for BP’s US Gulf of Mexico Deepwater Oil Project

Canadian pipeline company Enbridge has secured an agreement with BP to build, own, and operate crude oil and natural gas pipelines in the U.S.

Source: Oceaneering International

Oceaneering Wins US Navy Order for AUV

Oceaneering International’s Subsea Robotics and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments have been awarded a multi-million…

Featured Companies

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research
MTR’s 'Hydrographic' edition focuses on the tools and techniques being deployed to extract and use information from the world’s waterways.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Gazing Into the Abyss: Harnessing Hydrographic Tech to Map the World’s Ocean
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news