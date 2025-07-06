 
New Wave Media

July 6, 2025

Chinese Captain in Baltic Sea Cable Damage Case Appears in Court

© katestudio / Adobe Stock

© katestudio / Adobe Stock

The captain of a Hong Kong-registered ship alleged to have damaged undersea cables in the Baltic Sea was assigned a lawyer in a Hong Kong court on Friday, with the case adjourned until September to allow the prosecution to gather more evidence.

Wan Wenguo, the captain of the container ship NewNew Polar Bear, appeared in Hong Kong's Eastern magistrates' court without legal representation so was assigned a duty lawyer by the court.

The 43-year-old Chinese national is alleged to have caused "criminal damage" to an underwater natural gas pipeline and submarine telecom cables between Finland and Estonia on October 8, 2023, according to a Hong Kong charge sheet seen by Reuters.

The document added the defendant "without lawful excuse damaged the property belonging to another" and that he had been "reckless as to whether such property would be damaged."

The magistrate adjourned the case for three months until September 26, after the prosecution said it required time to gather documents and other evidence from Finnish and Estonian authorities.

Wan also faces two other charges for alleged violations of shipping rules including the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea. During Wan's first hearing in May after his arrest, he made no application for bail and was remanded in custody. Wan again chose not to apply for bail on Friday and was taken into detention.

The Baltic Sea region has been on high alert for sabotage after a string of outages of power cables, gas pipelines and telecoms since Russia invaded Ukraine in early 2022.

Some European governments have accused Russia of hybrid attacks and sabotage of some critical infrastructure, but Moscow has denied such claims, saying the West is seeking to undermine Russian interests through an information war.

Finnish authorities allege that the NewNew Polar Bear severed the subsea gas pipeline, the Balticconnector, which links Finland and Estonia under the Baltic Sea, by dragging its anchor along the seabed.

Estonian police, meanwhile, suspect the ship also damaged telecoms cables connecting Estonia to Finland and Sweden on October 7-8, before hitting the gas pipeline on its way to a port near Saint Petersburg in Russia.

Finnish and Estonian investigators, however, have been unable to determine whether the damage was accidental or deliberate, and have not yet provided their conclusions.


(Reuters - Reporting by James Pomfret in Hong Kong; Additional reporting by Anne Kauranen in Helsinki; Editing by Kate Mayberry)

Related News

(Credit: TGS)

TGS Lands Offshore Wind Site Characterization Work in Norway

Norwegian seismic firm TGS has secured a contract for offshore wind site characterization, including acquisition, imaging…

© Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Teledyne Acquires Maretron

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated announced the acquisition of assets of Maretron, including the brand’s Octoplex, MPower…

The Blueye Autonomy project from left to right: Ambjørn Grimsrud Waldum, Leonard Günzel, Gabrielė Kasparavičiūtė, Ai-Nhi Hoang, Jenny Krokstad, Md Shamin Yeasher Yousha, Dana Yerbolat, Abubakar Aliyu Badawi. Missing on the picture: Martin Ludvigsen, Celil Yilmaz, Mahmoud Hussein Abdelrazik Hassan, Elena Marie Kirchman. © Leonard Günzel

Blueye: Making An ROV Autonomous

Leonard Günzel, a PhD candidate at the Department of Marine Technology at NTNU, is currently leading a new project to make the Blueye ROVs autonomous.

© PML

Light Pollution Shown to Negatively Some Static Marine Organisms

A new study reveals the harmful influence of artificial light at night on the immobile species, the snakelocks anemone.The study…

© Teledyne Marine

Teledyne Marine to Host Slocum Glider User’s Conference

The global oceanographic community is invited to gather in Woods Hole this fall for the Slocum Glider User’s Conference, taking place October 7–9…

© Teledyne Marine

Teledyne Marine's 2025 Photo and Data Contest Is Now Open

Teledyne Marine invites customers to participate in the 2025 edition of its annual Photo & Data Contest. This exciting competition…

Featured Companies

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar…

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Quantum Advantage
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news