March 18, 2024

US Navy Christens Submarine Idaho (SSN 799)

(Photo: U.S. Navy)

(Photo: U.S. Navy)

Groton, Conn. submarine builder General Dynamics Electric Boat hosted a christening ceremony for the U.S. Navy's new Virginia-class submarine Idaho (SSN 799) March 16.

Idaho is the 26th submarine in the Virginia class, designed for the full range of 21st-century mission requirements, including anti-submarine and surface ship warfare and special operations support. Electric Boat and its partner Newport News Shipbuilding share construction of the Virginia class in a teaming agreement. Idaho is the 13th submarine in the class to be delivered by Electric Boat.

The submarine will be the fourth U.S. Navy warship and the first U.S. Navy submarine to carry the name Idaho.


