Subsea Trencher Arrives in Port of Blyth

NKT has welcomed the NKT T3600, its new subsea trencher, to the Port of Blyth in the UK to continue the fit out and commissioning.

The trencher will become one of the world’s most powerful subsea trenchers and is part of the ongoing investments in inhouse cable installation capabilities.

“We are looking forward to continuing the collaboration with UK-based partners Osbit Ltd. and Helix Robotics Solutions in the development on the trencher,” said NKT. “The investment in the NKT T3600 not only supports the local UK economy but also improves the security of energy supply through the protection of critical cable infrastructure.”

The NKT T3600 trencher, delivering 3,600 horsepower and equipped with dual jetting and cutting tools, is engineered to bury high-voltage power cables at depths of up to 5.5 metres below the seabed. It is equipped with both a jetting and cutting function, allowing it to operate in a wide range of soil conditions.

The trencher will provide enhanced protection for Europe's critical power infrastructure, addressing the growing need to safeguard energy supplies against accidental damage and threats such as sabotage.

The system, designed and manufactured in the UK, will be delivered with a dedicated Osbit Launch and Recovery System (LARS) to ensure safe and efficient operations and is expected to be commercially operational by 2027.

NKT and Helix will utilise the Port of Blyth as a mobilization, storage, and maintenance base for the subsea trencher, due to its strategic location for serving the North Sea. The trenching support vessel from Helix will also be mobilized with the T1200 Jet Trencher, two work-class ROVs, and a full survey spread and personnel to fully support NKTs offshore cable burial and construction activities.



