Thursday, February 16, 2023
 
New Wave Media

February 15, 2023

ABS to Class Scripps' New Research Vessel

(Image: Glosten)

(Image: Glosten)

A hydrogen-fueled research vessel commissioned by the University of California San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography will be built to ABS Class.

Designed by Glosten, the vessel will feature a new hydrogen-hybrid propulsion system that integrates hydrogen fuel cells alongside a conventional diesel-electric power plant, enabling zero-emission operations. The design is scaled so the ship will be able to operate 75% of its missions entirely using hydrogen. For longer missions, extra power will be provided by diesel generators.

The 150-foot vessel will be equipped with advanced instruments and sensing systems, along with state-of-the-art laboratories, enabling multidisciplinary research, advancing understanding of the physical and biological processes active in California’s coastal oceans.

“ABS is proud to pioneer the development of hydrogen as marine fuel technology with these partners in a project that has the potential to make a significant contribution to the understanding of our oceans. This project will be closely watched by the industry as it breaks new ground and demonstrates the capabilities of this promising alternative fuel at sea,” said Christopher J. Wiernicki, ABS Chairman, President and CEO.

