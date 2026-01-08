Thursday, January 8, 2026
 
Clear Water Systems to Tackle Algal Blooms with HydroSurv USV

© HydroSurv

© HydroSurv

HydroSurv announced a new vessel order from Clear Water Systems Limited, supporting a technology development project that addresses one of the most critical environmental challenges facing freshwater ecosystems—harmful blue-green algae (cyanobacteria).

The pilot project, funded under a Small Business Research Initiative (SBRI) for the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), focuses on mitigating harmful algal blooms (HABs) in Lough Neagh, Northern Ireland’s largest inland lake. Over recent years, Lough Neagh has faced increasing prevalence of cyanobacterial blooms, which threaten aquatic life, and the water quality for local communities.

As part of the project, Clear Water Systems is developing a novel in-line water treatment system designed for targeted, mobile disruption and toxin reduction of blue-green algae directly in situ. The company’s SlipStream processor will be used to evaluate treatment approaches for HAB scums, with the objective of exploring the potential for reductions in algal concentration and potential toxin reduction.

To enable in-field testing and large-scale deployment, Clear Water Systems sought a zero-emission, uncrewed vessel platform capable of operating efficiently and safely within sensitive freshwater environments. To support in-field testing, HydroSurv is providing its REAV-35 Uncrewed Surface Vessel (USV), offering a capable and adaptable platform for hosting specialist environmental payloads, including Clear Water Systems’ SlipStream processor, during trials.

The 3.5 meter electric vessel features a 24kWh battery-electric powertrain driving twin 5kW steerable pod drives from Rim Drive Technologies, delivering quiet, emission-free operation with exceptional maneuverability and endurance. The REAV-35 builds upon HydroSurv’s established family of USVs proven in environmental monitoring and water quality applications across the UK.


This initiative marks a step toward climate resilience and ecological restoration, showcasing how technology-driven collaboration can harness innovation and autonomy to enhance freshwater management for the benefit of communities and environments alike.

