Tuesday, February 25, 2025
 
New Wave Media

February 25, 2025

New Book on Climate Change Published

  • Image Courtesy Tunley Environmental
  • Image Courtesy Tunley Environmental
  • Image Courtesy Tunley Environmental Image Courtesy Tunley Environmental
  • Image Courtesy Tunley Environmental Image Courtesy Tunley Environmental

Tunley Environmental, a leading sustainability consultancy, announces the release of 99 Facts of Climate, Science and Society, a book which combines scientific experience with actionable insights, equipping readers with knowledge to navigate today’s most pressing environmental issues in an engaging and easy-to-understand format.

The book, written by Tunley’s PhD-level sustainability scientists, explores 99 carefully curated facts across climate science, biodiversity, and human environmental impact. Each fact aims to demystify complex concepts around climate change into accessible insights, providing readers with the tools to understand and address these challenges better.

 Key highlights of the book include its diverse topics: 

  • History
  • Consumerism
  • Transport
  • Earth systems
  • Ocean & Water
  • Energy & Fuel
  • Policy & Governance
  • Biodiversity
  • Rainforest
  • Mindset
  • Food
  • The book is now available for purchase from the Tunley website here.

Related News

AdobeStock Image By khairulz

UNOLS FIC Call for Nominations Closes February 21

UNOLS is seeking nominations and applications to fill a Non-Operator vacancy on the Fleet Improvement Committee (FIC).The…

Source: Meta

Meta Plans World’s Longest Subsea Cable

Meta has announced Project Waterworth: a plan to build the world’s longest subsea cable. The cable system will reach five continents and span over 50…

© leonardogonzalez / Adobe Stock

Understanding Collective Behavior

Researchers from the University of Konstanz and the Max Planck Institute of Animal Behavior in Germany have worked out a…

Cofferdam_Image Courtesy_Subsea Global Solutions

SGS Completes In-Water Thruster Install, Rudder Bushing Replacement

Subsea Global Solutions has executed a complex in-water thruster installation and rudder bushing replacement, eliminating…

Neil Gordon. Photo Credit GUH

Global Underwater Hub Forms Taskforce to Improve Subsea Cable Reliability and Performance

Global Underwater Hub (GUH) published a white paper on its approach to tackling a crucial issue that could derail the UK’s clean energy ambitions.

Source: EU Commission

Baltic States Switch from Russian to European Power Grid

The Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania completed a switch from Russia's electricity grid to the EU's system on Sunday…

Featured Companies

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Fascinated by Shipwrecks: The Science and Discovery of Lost Vessels
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news