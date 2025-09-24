COAST Applications for 2025 Pitchfest Competition Open

COAST is accepting applications from early-stage ocean tech entrepreneurs for this year’s Pitchfest competition, taking place in person on October 29 at the COAST Ocean Innovation Hub in Victoria.

The competition supports COAST’s ongoing commitment to supporting emerging talent and driving forward-thinking initiatives in the blue economy.

Five selected finalists whose groundbreaking ideas show great potential for commercialization will compete in front of five judges for a $10,000 cash prize, provided by event sponsors Seaspan and Innovate BC.

All finalists receive a one-year upgraded COAST Membership (Navigator), and the winner will have the opportunity to meet with investors the same day. The event will also feature a People's Choice award voted on by the audience.

Startups based in B.C. as well as the rest of Canada whose ideas are in development, close to commercialization and/or at the prototype stage are encouraged to apply.

Priority verticals include maritime decarbonization and autonomous systems for vessel safety and efficiency, but any Canadian company whose innovation fits within the sustainable ocean economy is invited to participate.

Previous COAST Pitchfest winners include Annie Dahan of Seacork Studio, who was awarded the $10,000 prize in 2024 for her biodegradable acoustic panels made from seaweed.

Andrew Polanyi of Ocean AID took the top prize at COAST Pitchfest last Fall. The company’s marine automatic target recognition (ATR) systems provide live insights and mappings from imaging data to help researchers, conservationists and companies make informed decisions while out on the ocean.

Applicants must be based in Canada, be in the pre-commercialization stage of their company and a COAST member (membership is free for individuals).

The deadline to apply is midnight PST on October 15, 2025. Finalists will be notified byOctober 20 and must be prepared to attend in person in Victoria on October 29.

Companies can apply here.