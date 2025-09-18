Friday, September 19, 2025
 
ASL and Sofar Ocean Engage in Marketing, Distribution Partnership

© ASL Environmental Sciences Inc.

© ASL Environmental Sciences Inc.

ASL Environmental Sciences Inc. has announced a new strategic marketing and distribution partnership with Sofar Ocean, bringing innovative oceanographic solutions to Canada and Alaska. This collaboration strengthens ASL’s position as a trusted supplier of advanced ocean monitoring technologies while enhancing Sofar’s reach in northern markets.

At the center of this partnership is the Sofar Spotter Platform a compact, solar-powered metocean buoy that delivers real-time data on waves, winds, sea surface temperature, barometric pressure, and more. Rugged yet portable, the Spotter Buoy connects researchers and operators to their data 24/7 via satellite or cellular networks, with intuitive access through the Spotter dashboard and API. ASL currently offers several Spotter Buoys in its lease pool and provides customized mooring solutions to integrate these buoys into site-specific coastal and offshore studies.

In addition, ASL is also featuring its Acoustic Zooplankton Fish Profiler-nano (AZFP-nano) as a new integration option to the Spotter Platform. As part of the Sofar's Smart Mooring system, the lightweight and portable AZFP-nano delivers subsurface acoustic backscatter data that provides critical insights into zooplankton and fish populations. Through Sofar’s Bristlemouth hardware interface, AZFP-nano data can now be transmitted in near real-time, giving researchers access to subsurface biological data alongside Spotter’s metocean measurements.

It’s going to get harder to hide

