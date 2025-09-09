Tuesday, September 9, 2025
 
New Wave Media

September 9, 2025

Thales, HII Partner to Develop Autonomous Undersea Mine Countermeasure Capabilities

© HII

© HII

HII and Thales announced the successful integration and field exercise of the Thales SAMDIS 600 sonar with HII’s next generation REMUS 620 medium unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV).

The integration demonstrates the compatibility of Thales’ multi-aspect synthetic aperture SAMDIS 600 sonar with HII’s modular, long-endurance REMUS 620 UUV. Together, the systems deliver advanced autonomous mine detection, classification, and imaging, offering naval forces and partners around the world enhanced capability for undersea security, mine countermeasures, and subsea infrastructure monitoring.

The exercise, completed at the end of August at the HII Pocasset facility (Massachusetts, USA), marks a milestone in advancing autonomous undersea mine countermeasure capabilities.

Related News

Kraken SAS and SeaPower batteries provide high resolution imagery and increased endurance for UUVs. © Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Announces $13m in Synthetic Aperture Sonar, Battery Sales

Kraken Robotics Inc. announced that it has received $13 million in orders for synthetic aperture sonar (SAS) and subsea batteries.

© Zunibal

Zunibal Acquires Hydroacoustic Company Echoview

Zunibal, a participated company of Nazca Capital, announced their acquisition of Echoview. The Australian company, based in Hobart (Tasmania)…

Source: MBARI

MBARI Studies Bioinspired Robotics Using New Imaging System

MBARI researchers have deployed a new imaging system to study the movement of deep-sea octopus with the aim of using the…

© Teledyne

Teledyne to Acquire TransponderTech from Saab

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire the TransponderTech business from Saab AB.

(Credit: Screensho/Video by Shell)

Deepest-Ever Subsea Compression Systems Come Online Offshore Norway (Video)

Two SLB OneSubsea subsea compressor stations recently came online at Shell’s Ormen Lange field, the second largest gas field in Norway…

Saildrone Surveyor (Credit: Saildrone)

ABS Certifies World’s Largest Classed Unmanned Surface Vehicle

American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) has issued classification to the Surveyor, a fully autonomous deepwater unmanned surface vehicle (USV)…

Featured Companies

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Tethys Robotics

Tethys Robotics AG is a Swiss company developing compact, highly automated underwater drones that transform inspection and mapping in challenging aquatic environments. Tethys Robotics redefines how inspections, mapping, and maintenance are conducted across sectors like hydropower…
Understanding our oceans: hydrographic solutions for navigation, surveys, communication and beyond.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Understanding the deep currents of the Gulf of America
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Electrician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news