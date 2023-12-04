Monday, December 4, 2023
 
New Wave Media

December 4, 2023

Van Oord Completes Offshore Wind Farm Install

(Photo: Van Oord)

(Photo: Van Oord)

Van Oord completed the installation of the Hollandse Kust Noord offshore wind farm, located 18.5 km off the west coast of the Netherlands near Egmond aan Zee.

CrossWind, a joint-venture between Shell and Eneco, contracted Van Oord in 2020. As a Balance of Plant contractor, Van Oord’s activities encompassed the design, engineering, procurement and transport and installation of the 70 wind turbine foundations, inter-array cables, as well as the transport and installation of the wind turbines themselves.  

Van Oord started installing the foundations of the wind farm in October 2022 and completes its scope now within the year, making this one of the fastest installed wind farms of its kind. Van Oord deployed amongst others its flexible fallpipe vessels Bravenes and Nordnes, offshore installation jack-up vessel MPI Resolution, cable-laying vessel Nexus and trencher Dig-It and teamed up with other industry partners DEME, Seajacks and Cadeler.  

Related News

M3 multibeam data from the Los Huellos East caldera, showing the spires from the new Tortugas vent field in the center of the image. Copyright: Schmidt Ocean Institute

DISCOVERY: High-Res Mapping Tech Helps Find New Hydrothermal Vent Field

Scientists use high-resolution mapping technologies to find new hydrothermal vents inside the Galápagos Marine Reserve, as…

(Photo: Bureau Veritas)

BV Gives Design Approval for Enerocean's W2Power Floating Wind Solution

Certification body Bureau Veritas (BV) presented Enerocean S.L. with the definite issue of its Certificate of Basic Design…

The gas leak from the Nord Stream gas pipeline in September 2022 measured over 950 meters in diameter - Credit: Swedish Coast Guard

Russia to Seek Compensation Over Nord Stream Blasts - RIA

Russia is waiting for the outcome of an investigation into the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines before making any request for compensation…

Floating Wind Faces Mooring System Supply Chain Bottlenecks

A combination of technical and market factors could drive supply chain bottlenecks for mooring system components in the emerging offshore wind sector…

The gas leak at Nord Stream 2 seen in September 2022 - Photo: Danish Armed Forces

Kremlin: More Signs Appear of Ukrainian Involvement in Nord Stream Blasts

The Kremlin said on Monday that more signs were appearing of Ukrainian involvement in the blasts that ruptured Russia's Nord…

Credit: Shanghai Electric

First of a Kind Offshore Renewable Energy Hybrid Project Unveiled in China

The world's first offshore renewable energy project, combining floating wind power and deep-sea aquaculture, has been completed in China…

Featured Companies

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.
Efforts to map the world’s oceans are ramping up, with new and emerging technologies leading the way.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

PopEye: Autonomous Anchoring for Large Commercial Vessels
Search Marine Technology Jobs

First Assistant Engineer (Rotational 60/30)

● NOAA

Able Seaman (D)

● NOAA

Survey Technician (Rotational 60/30)

● NOAA

Wiper

● NOAA

Second Assistant Engineer (Rotational 60/30)

● NOAA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news