Van Oord Completes Offshore Wind Farm Install

Van Oord completed the installation of the Hollandse Kust Noord offshore wind farm, located 18.5 km off the west coast of the Netherlands near Egmond aan Zee.

CrossWind, a joint-venture between Shell and Eneco, contracted Van Oord in 2020. As a Balance of Plant contractor, Van Oord’s activities encompassed the design, engineering, procurement and transport and installation of the 70 wind turbine foundations, inter-array cables, as well as the transport and installation of the wind turbines themselves.

Van Oord started installing the foundations of the wind farm in October 2022 and completes its scope now within the year, making this one of the fastest installed wind farms of its kind. Van Oord deployed amongst others its flexible fallpipe vessels Bravenes and Nordnes, offshore installation jack-up vessel MPI Resolution, cable-laying vessel Nexus and trencher Dig-It and teamed up with other industry partners DEME, Seajacks and Cadeler.