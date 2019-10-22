 
New Conference for Subsea Umbilical Industry

Subsea cables image - Credit - JDR Cables

Subsea UK and the Umbilical Manufacturers Federation (UMF) have joined forces to deliver a conference focusing on the new developments and opportunities which exist in the subsea umbilicals industry.

The global subsea umbilicals, risers and flowline market is forecast to be worth more than $6.4 billion by 2021 and the half-day conference, which will take place on Thursday, November 21st, at the Chester Hotel in Aberdeen, will focus on the opportunities which exist in the growing sector. Ahead of the conference, a networking reception will take place at the hotel the night before.  

A number of experts, including representatives from oil and gas super-majors and service companies will explore a range of topics relating to subsea umbilicals including project achievements to date, life extension and safety. Shell, Equinor, Subsea 7, Aker Solutions, Oceaneering, JDR Cable Systems, Fibron, Nexans, MAATS Tech and Trelleborg will all deliver presentations at the event.

Neil Gordon, chief executive at Subsea UK, said: “The subsea umbilical market has seen a massive growth in recent years, and it is predicted to expand and be part of a multi-billion-dollar market. We have developed this conference in direct response to the number of opportunities which exist in subsea umbilicals and created a program which showcases the latest technical advances and knowledge which exists in the sector.”

The Subsea UK and UMF conference will take place on Thursday, November 21st.

