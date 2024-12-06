 
Converse Joins Greensea IQ EverClean Growth Team

Greensea IQ appointed Brooks Converse as Director of Business Development for the EverClean team. Image courtesy Greensea IQ

Greensea IQ appointed Brooks Converse as Director of Business Development, focused on driving the growth and adoption of EverClean, the company’s flagship in-water hull cleaning solution, while building stronger partnerships within the maritime industry.

Converse holds a Master of Science in International Transportation Management from the State University of New York Maritime College, and his understanding of port operations equips him to effectively address the challenges and constraints faced by maritime stakeholders during port activities.

“We are thrilled to add Brooks to our EverClean team," said Rob Howard, Chief Growth Officer, Greensea IQ. "His deep understanding of the maritime industry and his experience in port operations make him the perfect fit to lead the growth of EverClean.”

