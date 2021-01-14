 
New Wave Media

January 14, 2021

Converted Patrol Boat Becomes a Research Vessel for USM

(Photo: Silver Ships)

(Photo: Silver Ships)

A refurbished 48-foot workboat has been delivered to The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) for its second life as a research vessel.

The vessel, an Endeavor 45 cabin patrol vessel originally built by Silver Ships in 2008 for the State of Mississippi Department of Marine Resources (DMR), returned to the Theodore, Ala. shipyard for the transformation. The vessel is now capable of supporting the USM School of Ocean Science and Engineering’s deep ocean underwater surveys using various uncrewed underwater vehicle systems. The new and improved vessel will conduct testing, maritime research and underwater surveys in the Gulf of Mexico for various private and governmental partners.

Shawn Lobree, Silver Ships project manager for the modification, said the conversion “breathes new life into an in-service Silver Ships-built workboat”.

“This project was almost two years in the making and began with several meetings with USM to develop the project scope and produce an engineering plan. We conducted a stability study of the vessel to determine cargo payload and how the hull would need to be modified to support the University’s offshore mission,” Lobree said.

The hull was extended by three feet aft, with added tie-downs on the aft deck, and the vessel's swim/dive platform was improved while removable railings were added over the transom. Key additions include a 1,000 lb. lift crane, 850 lb. davit, retractable awning over aft deck and Zipwake dynamic trim control system. The vessel's generator, radar and multifunction display were replaced along with its life raft and firefighting equipment. Among other updates, the waterjets were repaired and Cummins QSM11 inboard diesel powertrain was aligned, and the entire exterior and bottom of the vessel was blasted and painted. 

“USM was very involved with every design and outfitting detail and the spirit of teamwork with the university has been fantastic. This refurbishment has helped to extend the life of this vessel for many more years of service,” Lobree said.

Dr. Kelly Lucas, USM Associate Vice President for Research, Coastal Operations, said, “USM and Silver Ships staff have enjoyed a great relationship through design and execution of the modifications and refurbishing process. We are delighted to add this vessel to our research fleet to assist us in launching and recovery for uncrewed systems while enabling scientists a platform to monitor performance and conduct testing and evaluation.”

Known primarily as a builder of aluminum vessels, Silver Ships also offers refurbishment services. According to the shipyard, approximately 15% of its workload consists of refurbishment projects, which typically serve to modernize workboats and extend their service life through major overhauls.

Related News

(Image: Teknicraft Design)

All American Marine to Build Research Vessel for BLUETIDE

Bellingham, Wash. boatbuilder All American Marine announced it recently secured a contract to construct a research vessel for BLUETIDE Puerto Rico.

(Photo: TechnipFMC)

TechnipFMC Resumes Plan to Split in Two

Franco-American oil services firm TechnipFMC Plc said on Thursday it resumed its plan to split itself into two, after delaying…

Spatial Integrated Systems' unmanned systems solutions, including multi-vehicle collaborative autonomy, sensor fusion and perception, have been fielded for more than 6,000 hours on 23 vessel types. Image courtesy HII

HII Acquires Autonomy Business from Spatial Integrated Systems

In a move that further expands its unmanned systems capabilities, Huntington Ingalls Industries acquired the autonomy business…

Oceanographer and Discoverer will join NOAA's ship fleet, which includes NOAA Ship Ronald H. Brown, the agency's largest research vessel. (Photo: Wes Struble/NOAA)

Thoma-Sea Marine Wins Deal to Build Pair of NOAA Oceanographic Ships

NOAA’s effort to recapitalize its aging fleet of research ships took a major step forward today with the U.S. Navy’s award of a $178…

Siemens testing its subsea power distribution system. Photo from Siemens.

Putting Power on the Seabed: Edging towards a Subsea Powerhouse

Ten years ago, a future where subsea fields and their power-hungry process equipment could be fully electrified, enabling…

New REMUS 100 Unmanned Underwater Vehicles delivered by Huntington Ingalls Industries to the German Navy will be used for mine countermeasure operations. HII photo

HII Delivers REMUS 100 to the German Navy

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII) delivereda new REMUS 100 Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUVs) to the German Navy.

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

CIS Ltd. Hydraulic Cutting Solutions

Our range of hydraulic cutters are used underwater or on ground, standard or modified for use with ROV's, for cutting cables, umbilicals, chains, wire rope, pipework, angle iron, ferrous and stainless steels. Other applications include flange spreaders, nut cutters…

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer -

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news