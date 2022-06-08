CorPower Ocean to launch C4 Wave Energy Converter

CorPower Ocean will launch its next-generation C4 wave energy converter alongside its new ‘CorPack Concept’ providing the building blocks for future wave energy farms.

The unveiling will happen in Stockholm, Sweden, on June 15.

The new full-scale CorPower C4 device will be designed to form part of a four-system wave energy array, located off the coast of Aguçadoura, creating one of the world’s first grid-connected wave farms.

“After a decade of development efforts, we are thrilled to unveil the CorPower C4 and the CorPack - our first commercial scale products," said CorPower Ocean CEO Patrik Möller. "This event, open to the press and public, will mark a new era for wave energy. The online event will give you insights into the role wave energy can play to accelerate the energy transition, and a deep dive into the design and demonstration of our wave energy technology at commercial scale.