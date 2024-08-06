 
August 6, 2024

New Crowdsourced Bathymetry Data Explorer Platform Debuts

Farsounder's CSB Data Explorer was created in partnership with the International SeaKeepers Society, the IHO, and The Nippon Foundation-GEBCO Seabed 2030 Project. Image courtesy Farsounder

Farsounder's CSB Data Explorer was created in partnership with the International SeaKeepers Society, the IHO, and The Nippon Foundation-GEBCO Seabed 2030 Project. Image courtesy Farsounder

FarSounder released its CSB Data Explorer, a web-based platform that enables contributors of crowdsourced bathymetry (CSB) data to see where they’ve made contributions and gauge their support of the CSB community. This tool provides a visualization of where your vessel or vessels are making a difference in the daunting task of mapping the world’s oceans.

The CSB Data Explorer is designed as a simple to use dashboard enabling users to view their contributions and monitor statistics highlighting the value of their individual contributions. This not only allows contributors to better understand where and how much they have donated, but it also facilitates the recruitment of other contributors via streamlined functionality to share their stats on social media. Additionally, in an effort to provide additional motivation through gamification, contributors can compare their contributions to the overall FarSounder fleet’s contributions and view the entire International Hydrographic Organization’s (IHO) CSB database on top of a global map.

CSB Data Explorer was created in partnership with the International SeaKeepers Society, the IHO, and The Nippon Foundation-GEBCO Seabed 2030 Project.

