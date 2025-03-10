February, Brighton – Registration is now open for Cruise Xperience Innovation Summit Americas (CXI), launching this June to redefine the future of onboard guest experiences. Taking place on 3 – 4 June 2025 at the Miami Beach Convention Center, CXI and the co-located Cruise Ship Interiors Design Expo Americas (CSI) offers a unique platform for industry leaders to explore cutting-edge innovations shaping the cruise industry.

Guests have grown increasingly accustomed to futuristic tech experiences embedded in their everyday lives, such as biometric scans allowing guests to access their room and hotel amenities and wildly popular entertainment events such as ABBA Voyage and the Las Vegas Sphere. Cruise lines must strive to elevate all areas of their guest experience, from their elegant touchpoints to unforgettable wow moments. From the three-story kinetic sculpture The Pearl on board Icon of the Seas, to the personalised experiences on board Princess Cruises’ vessels via their Medallion, guests are getting a taste of next gen hospitality.

As the cruise industry continues its rapid expansion, with order books now extending to 2036 and 35 new ship orders added by the close of 2024, the focus on enhancing passenger experiences has never been more critical. Cruise lines are taking radical new approaches; Carnival Cruise Line has recently announced their Dream Makers program, empowering select guests to influence everything from the design to the activities on future vessels, exemplifying this shift towards personalized, immersive journeys.

Facilitating the space for connection and industry growth, CXI will feature an exhibition floor that brings the latest advancements in guest experience technologies from land to sea, from holographics to competitive socialising. Engaging seminars will be free-to-attend across the two-day event and have been curated to include trends of today, tomorrow and beyond providing attending cruise lines with insights to stay ahead in a competitive market.

Other knowledge sharing opportunities include educational Lunch & Learns led by cruise lines and procurement teams, and Battle of the Brands, a game-show-style event pitching suppliers and their hottest projects against each other. This interactive session brings together the knowledgeable suppliers who have been revolutionising land-based hospitality to the doorstep of the cruise line buyers and creates a high paced forum for attendees to source must-have products for their brands.



Invaluable connections will be made through tailored networking events designed to expand attendees professional network and spark new business opportunities. Events include the Opening Party on 2 June, as well as intimate socials and match-made Speed Networking sessions.



Cruise Xperience Innovation Summit Americas is co-located with Cruise Ship Interiors Design Expo Americas, the world's only exhibition and conference exclusively dedicated to connecting the buyers and suppliers of the cruise design industry. This industry-leading show features a dynamic schedule of content, numerous networking activities and over 250 exhibitors experienced across all areas of cruise design.



