Monday, August 7, 2023
 
New Wave Media

August 7, 2023

RRS Sir David Attenborough Gearing Up for First Antarctic Science Cruise

(Photo: British Antarctic Survey)

(Photo: British Antarctic Survey)

Britain's high-tech polar research ship RRS Sir David Attenborough is gearing up for its first Antarctic science cruise.

Over the coming weeks, the crew and scientists on board the vessel will be carrying out a range of trials to test the ship's science equipment in both deep and shallow water around the Scottish coast. Among the tech to be tested are the vessel's moonpool, coring equipment and the ship’s workboat Erebus, all of which are critical elements of upcoming science missions.

Erebus will be put through its paces with new equipment, including an A-frame, winch and upgraded electronics for its acoustic sensors, being tested. Scientists will use Erebus to get to places where the SDA is too large to go, such as areas of shallow water in fjords, allowing researchers to reach and survey new areas.

The final part of the trials will focus on the coring equipment. As well as the gravity and multi-corer, a piston corer, which can collect cores up to 17m long, is also being trialed. Researchers will analyze the collected cores using sensors in a purpose-built container laboratory, the Multi-Sensor Core Logger. This plug-and-play lab contains and instrument that can analyze samples on board the ship, informing the next sample site.

During these science trials, the ship is also experimenting using hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) for the first time, as part of British Antarctic Survey’s (BAS) efforts’ to reduce its carbon emissions.

The high-profile vessel, the U.K.’s largest commercial newbuild for over 30 years, was delivered to Natural Environment Research Council and BAS by Cammell Laird Shipbuilders in 2021. BAS undertake vital research in the polar regions, leading in polar science and polar operations, addressing issues of global importance and helping society adapt to a changing world.

After the trials are complete, the ship will head back to Babcock International Yard for a further period of routine maintenance before departing for Antarctic later in the year.

This season will see the ship conduct multiple funded science cruises. The first project, BIOPOLE, seeks to unravel one of the most important ecological processes in the ocean; the release of nutrients from melting sea ice into the water, and how this might be affected by climate change.

Related News

Credit: Aker Solutions

SLB, Subsea 7, and Aker Solutions' Subsea JV Gets Nods from Competition Authorities

Oilfield services firms SLB, Subsea 7, Aker Solutions have received approvals from all relevant competition authorities to…

(Image: L3Harris)

First AUV Launched from a Moving Submarine

An autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) has been launched from a moving submarine in what is said to be a world first.U.S.…

Nexans Aurora - File photo: Nexans

Nexans to Install Section of World's Longest and Deepest Interconnector

Subsea power cable maker Nexans has been awarded a major contract valued at €1.43 billion for the section of the EuroAsia…

St. John's, Newfoundland, Canada- OceanGate-June 2023: Polar Prince towing OceanGate Expeditions submersible vessels on a barge as it leaves for the Titanic wreck site to tour below the ocean. Copyright Dolores Harvey/AdobeStock

Op/Ed: We Cannot Let the OceanGate Tragedy Put a Pause on Ocean Exploration

In the wake of the catastrophic implosion of OceanGate’s Titan submersible during a dive on the wreck of RMS Titanic, the…

(Photo: Meyer Group)

Keel Laid for New German Research Ship

The Meyer Group's Neptun Werft officially laid the keel for the new German research vessel Meteor IV during a ceremony at the Rostock…

© soupstock / Adobe Stock

US Announces $575 Million for Coastal Climate Resilience

The U.S. Department of Commerce announced its first-ever Climate Resilience Regional Challenge, which will provide $575 million…

Featured Companies

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Teledyne Gavia Osprey Autonomous Underwater Vehicle
Search Marine Technology Jobs

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news