Wednesday, October 26, 2022
 
New Wave Media

October 25, 2022

R/V David Packard to Sport Sonardyne’s Ranger 2 USBL

The R/V David Packard will usher in a new era for MBARI’s work. The new state-of-the-art research vessel is currently under construction in Vigo, Spain. MBARI will welcome the new vessel into its fleet in late 2023. Illustration: Glosten © 2021 MBARI

The R/V David Packard will usher in a new era for MBARI’s work. The new state-of-the-art research vessel is currently under construction in Vigo, Spain. MBARI will welcome the new vessel into its fleet in late 2023. Illustration: Glosten © 2021 MBARI

Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI) selected Sonardyne's deepwater positioning tech for 50-m long R/V David Packard, its new scientific flagship.

Named in honor of MBARI’s founder, David Packard, the vessel is being built to undertake a diverse range of missions in Monterey Bay and beyond, supporting the institute’s mission to advance marine science and technology to understand a changing ocean.  

Once operational, the ship will accommodate up to 18 researchers and will enable MBARI’s continued exploration of the deep sea, from the midnight zone to the abyssal seafloor. The R/V David Packard will be the command center for the ROV Doc Ricketts, MBARI’s deep-diving remotely operated vehicle. The new research vessel will also be capable of deploying a variety of autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs).

Underpinning this deep-water capability will be Sonardyne’s Ranger 2 Ultra-Short BaseLine (USBL) system, with an HPT 7000 transceiver, which will be integrated into the vessel via a Sonardyne deployment machine.

Ranger 2 provides researchers with flexibility with its capability to track and communicate simultaneously with multiple scientific instruments, vehicles or towed platforms, at ranges up to 10,000 m. With Ranger 2, operations from seafloor geodesy through to AUV survey missions are supported, anywhere in the ocean.

The ship, designed by Glosten, is being built at the Freire Shipyard in Vigo, Spain.

Related News

Nord Stream gas leak photographed by the Swedish Coast Guard on September 27

50-meter Section Missing from Damaged Nord Stream Pipeline

Damage to the Nord Stream gas pipeline from Russia to Europe was caused by powerful explosions, Danish police said on Tuesday…

Credit: Hannes van Rijn/MarineTraffic.com

Safety Concerns: Norway Inspects Europipe II Subsea Gas Pipeline to Germany

Norway has deployed a specialist vessel to inspect a subsea gas pipeline to Germany because of safety concerns after suspected…

European countries say the Nord Stream pipelines were damaged by "sabotage" but have stopped short of blaming Moscow. Russian President Vladimir Putin has blamed Western countries. (Photo: Danish Ministry of Defense)

Britain to Acquire Two Specialist Ships to Protect Underwater Infrastructure

Britain will acquire two specialist ships to protect underwater infrastructure such as cables and pipelines, defence minister…

© Eli Majewski / Adobe Stock

Holy Land Shipwreck Reveals Tenacity of Ancient Traders as Empires Shifted

An ancient shipwreck found off the shore of Israel and loaded with cargo from all over the Mediterranean shows that traders…

An unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) jointly developed by Leidos and Nauticus Robotics (Photo: Nauticus Robotics)

Leidos Developing New Generation of Underwater Drones

U.S. tech giant Leidos is developing several new unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs) that will feature advanced artificial intelligence (AI)…

(Photo: HII)

UK Navy Acquires Three REMUS 100 UUVs

Global defense and technologies partner HII announced Wednesday the delivery of three REMUS 100s unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs) to the U.K.

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

VideoRay LLC

With more than 3,000 Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) in service around the world, VideoRay has clearly become the global leader in Observation ROV technology. VideoRay is an extremely portable, affordable, and reliable solution for underwater operations including surveys…
MTR’s Hydrographic annual explores the latest work from around the world to gather, retrieve and process subsea information more effectively and efficiently
Read the Magazine

Authors & Contributors

High Definition Hydrographic Survey in Extreme Tidal Sites

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Radio Electronics Technician Advancement Program

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news