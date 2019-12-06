DeepOcean Wins IMR Work from Equnior

Subsea services provider DeepOcean informs it has been awarded a contract from Norwegian energy company Equinor to perform inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR) services in 2020.

The contract has a duration of up to nine months work offshore, using the vessel Normand Ocean, and comprises subsea remotely operated underwater vehicle (ROV) operations covering IMR activities on Equinor’s assets on the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS), including associated project management and engineering services.

The project team will work out of DeepOcean’s offices in Haugesund, Norway and offshore operations will start during the first quarter of 2020, the company said.

“During the past number of years, DeepOcean has performed a wide range of complex and demanding subsea operations for Equinor, with strict safety, quality and flexibility requirements,” said DeepOcean’s commercial director for subsea services, Rolf Ivar Sørdal. “Following our successful execution of the first year under the new IRM frame agreement in 2019, we are pleased to learn that Equinor yet again selects DeepOcean as their preferred partner. We look forward to further develop our cooperation with Equinor and hope the 2020 season will provide an opportunity to test new technology being developed in our company.”