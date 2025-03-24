OPT to Deliver AI-Driven PowerBuoy to US Customer

Ocean Power Technologies (OPT) has secured a contract for an AI-capable PowerBuoy for an immediate delivery in the United States.

This contract enables the future integration of surface and subsea sensors, and the buoy will be deployed on the East Coast.

Due to the confidential nature of the contract, further details have not been disclosed.

"In addition to the material growth of our WAM-V business, we are excited to continue growing our PowerBuoy business. We believe that providing persistent and resident monitoring offers a lot of opportunities for our solutions in research and security applications.

“Offering proven technology solutions makes it easy for our potential customers to integrate additional WAM-V’s and PowerBuoys into their operations,” said Philipp Stratmann, CEO and President of OPT.