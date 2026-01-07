Wednesday, January 7, 2026
 
OPT to Deploy Multiple PowerBuoys for US Coast Guard

(Credit: OPT)

Ocean Power Technologies has secured a contract worth more than $5 million to deploy and operate multiple maritime surveillance buoys for a U.S. Coast Guard mission under the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The contract covers the delivery and operation of MERROWS-equipped PowerBuoy systems to support a demonstration aimed at providing persistent maritime domain awareness off the coast of San Diego, California. Near-term delivery will include four maritime surveillance-equipped PowerBuoy platforms.

The buoys will be integrated into the Department of Homeland Security’s chosen command, control, communications, computers, combat systems and intelligence environment and deployed alongside surveillance towers operated by defense technology company Anduril, forming an integrated sensing architecture.

Data collected by the buoy-based sensors and Anduril’s tower-based sensors will feed into Anduril’s Lattice command-and-control system, providing unified situational awareness, enhanced detection capability and real-time decision support for mission operators.

“This demonstration underscores the growing demand for long-endurance, continuously powered systems that can operate persistently in challenging maritime environments.

“Working alongside the U.S. Coast Guard and DHS, we’re proud to provide a solution that enhances real-time maritime domain awareness without the logistical burden of fuel or frequent maintenance,” said Jason Weed, senior vice president of commercial sales at Ocean Power Technologies.

Philipp Stratmann, president and chief executive officer of Ocean Power Technologies, said the project marked another step in the company’s role supporting U.S. federal agencies, citing the integration of its PowerBuoy platform with Anduril’s command-and-control system.

“With our XRST towers deployed alongside OPT’s buoy systems, Anduril is fusing all sensor data into Lattice to deliver continuous, high-fidelity maritime domain awareness for operators. This integration gives the Coast Guard a clearer, faster, and more actionable picture of the maritime environment, strengthening their ability to safeguard U.S. waters,” added Peter Babb, vice president of counter intrusion at Anduril.

The project is focused on enhancing resident and persistent maritime monitoring capabilities to support homeland security operations.

