ABB to Deliver NINVA Temperature Sensors to eMarine

ABB will deliver 1,500 NINVA non-invasive temperature sensors approved for marine use to eMarine, a Swedish company dedicated to enabling efficiency and sustainability in the maritime industry. NINVA will complement eMarine’s advanced energy management solutions already deployed on major cruise and cargo vessels worldwide.

The data collected by the innovative NINVA temperature sensors will play a key role in optimizing heat recovery as well as the management of cooling water and ventilation systems onboard. The insights will enable lower fuel consumption, measurable energy savings, and reduced CO₂ emissions. With vibration resistance up to 4g, the sensors meet the demanding conditions of marine operations while maintaining the same accuracy as invasive thermowells.

ABB’s non-invasive approach to temperature sensing simplifies temperature measurement by providing an alternative to the traditional thermowell. The clamp-on solution removes the need to perforate pipe walls, eliminating the risk of potential leakages. Using the surface temperature of piping to infer the process temperature, NINVA provides the same level of accuracy and performance as an invasive measurement device.