New ASV Delivered to the US Navy

San Francisco Bay Area based marine robotics company Marine Advanced Robotics said it has delivered a WAM-V 16 autonomous surface vehicle ASV to Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific to support multi-domain unmanned maritime system autonomy.

According to Marine Advanced Robotics, the WAM-V technology is particularly suited for subsurface, surface and air sensor deployments in real world ocean conditions where asset recovery is critical in less-than-ideal conditions.

“WAM-V stability and portability are unmatched and together with NIWC and our industry partners, we demonstrated the multi-domain (air, surface and subsurface) capabilities of the WAM-V during the Citadel Protect Autonomous Security Demo at NAVBASE San Diego where we launched a Teledyne Seabotix ROV and a Planck Aerosystems UAV,” said Mark Gundersen, president and CEO of Marine Advanced Robotics. “We have continued to develop the multi-domain functionality of the WAM-V platform and we are excited that NIWC will be advancing this capability for U.S. Navy mission needs.”

Related: A System of Systems Approach to Mine Countermeasures

In addition to providing a stable platform for UAV, ROV and AUV launch and recovery, the stability of the WAM-V has proved invaluable in sensor deployments, like multi-beam echosounders, where the quality of the data is greatly improved by the WAM-V stability.