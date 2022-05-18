AUVs Deployed for Debris Clearance and Object Detection off Western Australia

Blue Ocean Marine Services (BOMS), a joint venture between Australian companies Blue Ocean Monitoring and Vertech Group, said it has successfully executed a debris clearance and object detection survey using its L3 Harris OceanServer Iver-3 autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) technology.

The survey was required ahead of a planned jack-up rig installation next to an operating offshore platform in Western Australia, BOMS said. Equipped with an Edgetech 2205 sonar system the Iver-3 AUV was effective in collecting high-resolution side-scan and bathymetric data with full seafloor coverage within an area of 500m by 500m.

According to BOMS, its team was able to demonstrate the technology as fit-for-purpose, cost-effective and practical in collecting the appropriate data and completing the survey in a single day.

Side scan sonar data collected from an AUV (Photo: Blue Ocean Marine Services)