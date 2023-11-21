Discover the Future of Ocean Tech: Oi24 Event Registration Now Live

The organizers of Oceanology International 2024 (Oi24) have invited attendees to discover, connect, and learn, revealing plans for what they say will be the most forward-thinking, powerful, and enriching event yet with the opening of visitor registration today November 21, 2023.

The three-day marine science, ocean technology exhibition and conference once again promises to deliver an unparalleled global marketplace and packed event schedule, with unprecedented access to comprehensive, innovative solutions, content, and expertise for all those involved in exploring, protecting, and sustainably operating in the world’s oceans and waterways, according to the organizers.

"Visitors can register for entry now via the Oi24 website for the chance to join ocean professionals and benefit from a unique forum and networking opportunities from 12th to 14th March at London’s ExCeL," the organizers said.

Thousands of oceanology stakeholders, spanning industry, government, and academia, from engineers, hydrographers, and geotechnics to energy professionals, oceanographers, site investigators, marine surveyors and many more, will come together across a wide range of sectors, including offshore oil & gas, renewables, defense, maritime security, marine science, ports, aquaculture, and subsea.

Credit: Oi24

According to the organizers, the 2024 edition of Oceanology International and its co-located event OceanICT will feature an even stronger focus on future technology and transformational solutions on the exhibition floor and dockside, with hundreds of exhibitors preparing to launch products and showcase developments across the fast-paced ocean technology, science, and engineering sectors.

There will also be a full strategic conference program encompassing a range of Technical and ocean Futures-focused content. Organizers are pleased to announce that, for 2024, Catch the Next Wave will be back at the event on the final day. Credit: Oi24David Ince, Oceanology International Portfolio Director, said: “We are delighted to announce that registration is now open for visitors to book their free entry to next year’s event. At this pivotal and exciting time for the ocean technology industry, with demand exploding for new solutions in the blue tech and energy transition markets, we are looking forward to delivering an inspirational Oi event in London with the power to propel the direction, progress and impact of the sector.



“As always, Oi provides the one occasion and one location where international buyers and end users, suppliers and manufacturers can gather to do business face-to-face. Showcasing the best the industry has to offer, Oi has an enviable history and reputation which has made it a must-attend event for decades for thousands of ocean professionals. We are committed to work hard to introduce new event services, partnerships and collaborations to enhance the experience for all participants and to deliver another packed three days of exhibition and conference activity, features, workshops and one-to-one meetings.”



Key themes at Oi24 include energy transition, climate change and ocean health, offshore energy, geotechnics, hydrography and ocean science, improved sustainability in offshore operations and the development of ocean-tech investment and finance opportunities, plus new applications of autonomous systems and AI, and ocean connectivity.



Capitalizing on the advantages of ExCeL’s expansive 18,000m2 of indoor exhibition space and with the Royal Victoria Dock enabling live outdoor, on-water demonstrations, Oi organizers said te event is staging a number of unique features and events, including:



Exhibition – The show floor is expected to host 450+ exhibitors from 80+ countries, showcasing the latest in cutting edge technology to 7,500+ attendees. The international profile is underscored at Oi24, with 10+ International and Regional Pavilions, promoting more than 100+ SME’s, start-ups, accelerators and innovation clusters.

Exclusive Launches – More than 100 companies are due to conduct product or service launch activity in 2024. The event’s first Official Launch Partner, Geo-matching, will help to deliver integrated worldwide promotion for the trailblazers introducing today’s game-changing technologies.

Future Tech Hub – This unique Oi feature will highlight the start-up and tech accelerators who are building transformative new technological eco systems.

Ocean Futures Theatre – The keynote theatre within Oi will bring together thought leaders from industry, academia and government to discuss meeting future ocean technology needs in line with market developments and new ocean enterprise strategies. Panel discussions and strategic debates cover topics including: Transitioning the Ocean Economy, Sustainable Offshore Operations, BlueTech Investment and Future Talent/Careers.

Dockside Demonstrations – On the Royal Victoria Dock, the dockside demos give visitors the opportunity to experience different vehicle, imaging, sonar and instrumentation technologies live, in- and on- the water. Viewing platforms and micro theatres enable close scrutiny of the technology, while the operators are on hand to provide more information.

OceanICT – A co-located event within the main exhibition hall, OceanICT will engage with information and communication technology (ICT) experts and discover how recent breakthroughs are facilitating a smarter, more sustainable ocean through greater connectivity. It will connect AI, communications, satellite, IT and IOT solutions providers with key ocean- and water-based end user sectors from around the world.

Conference program – Three days of Technical and Ocean Futures-focused content across five different conference locations features topics including: Uncrewed Vehicles and Vessels; Ocean Observation and Measurement; Site Investigation; Data Interpretation, AI and Ocean ICT; Navigation and Positioning; Offshore Renewable Energy; Asset Integrity and Monitoring; Bathymetry. Associated events will also encompass a range of keynote speeches, workshops and presentations from attending societies and companies.

Catch the Next Wave – Returning in 2024, the conference pairs speakers from within and outside of the ocean community, with the aim of sparking new thinking and ideas across disciplinary boundaries and between sectors. The special edition at Oi24 will focus on the climate and biodiversity crisis. It will take a futuristic look at how key areas of rapidly evolving technology might contribute to innovative solutions at the ocean-climate nexus, helping to achieve net zero and beyond, at the same time as supporting the restoration of the Earth’s essential biodiversity and ecosystem services. Topics include: The Energy Transition; Climate Repair; Protecting the Earth’s Living Systems; Innovating the Ocean Economy of the Future.



