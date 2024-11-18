Deep Dives Talks with Dr. Dawn Wright about All Things Ocean Mapping

Deep Dive talks with Dr. Dawn Wright about ocean mapping, innovation, exploration & the dive of a lifetime.

Prominent deep-sea polar biologist Antje Boetius will take over as president and CEO of MBARI, a private, non-profit oceanographic…

The more production infrastructure we push to the seabed, the more data we need to pull back up. With it comes opportunity.Chevron’s landmark 6…

An international team of scientists is reconstructing the impact of the 2008 Chaitén volcanic eruption on the marine environment…

Curtin University has joined forces with NASA, University of Miami, San José State University and the National Institute…

Two new chief scientists have been appointed to the National Oceanography Centre’s (NOC) Marine Autonomous Robotic Systems…

Featured Companies

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd is a market leader in silicon micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) gyroscopes, accelerometers and inertial measurement units, focusing on products delivering high performance, ultra-reliability and affordability. The company has supplied…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Kraken Robotics Headquartered in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Kraken Sonar Systems Inc. is a marine technology company engaged in the design and development of high performance sonars and acoustic velocity sensors for military and commercial applications. The Kraken team includes…

Advanced Navigation Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

VideoRay VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.