April 2, 2025

ASL Environmental: Tidal Currents Study Underway in Newfoundland and Labrador

ASL Environmental Sciences Inc. announces the successful completion of an initial multi-week study to measure tidal currents in collaboration with the Nunatsiavut Government and Oceans North. Credit: ASL Environmental Sciences Inc.

ASL Environmental Sciences Inc. announces the successful completion of an initial multi-week study to measure tidal currents in collaboration with the Nunatsiavut Government and Oceans North. This initiative aligns with the Nunatsiavut Energy Security Plan to explore clean, renewable energy solutions for coastal communities and reduce dependence on diesel-generated electricity.

Current transect surveys were initially carried out with Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCPs) over the broader study area. ADCPs were then deployed on moorings at three strategic locations within the Rigolet Narrows waterway and recovered in September 2024. The data from this initial phase was used to inform the suitable site selection for a longer Phase 2 measurement period, which involves the observational study of tidal currents to capture the full annual tidal cycle. The second phase deployment was completed in the fall and is scheduled for recovery in the summer of 2025. The processed tidal current datasets from Phases 1 and 2 will provide valuable insights for assessing tidal energy potential, addressing operational challenges, and determining optimal placements for potential future in-water tidal turbines. A community consultation will take place during Phase 2 recovery to review the results.

This work supports the development of renewable marine energy infrastructure, contributing to preliminary front-end engineering design (PRE-FEED), construction planning, and site suitability assessments through excellence in physical oceanography measurement practices.

