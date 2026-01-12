NUWC Division Newport Engineer Earns DON Superior Civilian Service Award

William “Dave” Shallcross, an engineer for the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport’s Customer Advocate and Field Team Office, who is currently detailed to the Office of Naval Research Global (ONR-G), recently was awarded the Department of the Navy’s (DON) Superior Civilian Service Award.

The award is the second highest civilian award which recognizes employee contributions that are high in value. Shallcross, of San Diego, California, was honored for sustained exceptional service as science advisor and special assistant to the commander, U.S. 3 rd Fleet, from August 2022 to August 2025.

During his assignment, Shallcross proactively worked to identify and close technology development gaps in direct support of the commander's priorities. Specifically, he transformed shore-based Maritime Operations Centers into advanced tactical warfare command and control platforms and operationalized unmanned systems.

“He demonstrated unparalleled knowledge of Navy science and technology integration as the lead system integrator for the Navy's Robot Proving Ground, proactively helping to operationalize unmanned systems to support rapid fielding initiatives,” the award states.

Recognizing the negative impact of gaps in unmanned systems integration, Shallcross led a working group to study, track and reduce losses, and developed formal processes to ensure future success. His processes were instituted by U.S. 3 rd Fleet and are being reviewed for implementation Navy-wide. Additionally, he was responsible for the successful, unique conversion of an experimental unmanned vessel into a hybrid Military Sealift Command and Sailor-crewed asset and its subsequent assignment in support of theater-level maritime experimentation.

Before his appointment with ONR-G, Shallcross was head of the Torpedo Defense and Intelligence Support Systems Branch from January 2009 through July 2022. He was hired at NUWC Division Newport in 1990.