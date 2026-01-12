 
New Wave Media

January 12, 2026

NUWC Division Newport Engineer Earns DON Superior Civilian Service Award

© NUWC

© NUWC

William “Dave” Shallcross, an engineer for the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport’s Customer Advocate and Field Team Office, who is currently detailed to the Office of Naval Research Global (ONR-G), recently was awarded the Department of the Navy’s (DON) Superior Civilian Service Award.

The award is the second highest civilian award which recognizes employee contributions that are high in value. Shallcross, of San Diego, California, was honored for sustained exceptional service as science advisor and special assistant to the commander, U.S. 3 rd Fleet, from August 2022 to August 2025.

During his assignment, Shallcross proactively worked to identify and close technology development gaps in direct support of the commander's priorities. Specifically, he transformed shore-based Maritime Operations Centers into advanced tactical warfare command and control platforms and operationalized unmanned systems.

“He demonstrated unparalleled knowledge of Navy science and technology integration as the lead system integrator for the Navy's Robot Proving Ground, proactively helping to operationalize unmanned systems to support rapid fielding initiatives,” the award states.

Recognizing the negative impact of gaps in unmanned systems integration, Shallcross led a working group to study, track and reduce losses, and developed formal processes to ensure future success. His processes were instituted by U.S. 3 rd Fleet and are being reviewed for implementation Navy-wide. Additionally, he was responsible for the successful, unique conversion of an experimental unmanned vessel into a hybrid Military Sealift Command and Sailor-crewed asset and its subsequent assignment in support of theater-level maritime experimentation.

Before his appointment with ONR-G, Shallcross was head of the Torpedo Defense and Intelligence Support Systems Branch from January 2009 through July 2022. He was hired at NUWC Division Newport in 1990.

Related News

(Credit: Vard)

Vard to Build Four New Multi-Purpose Robotic Vessels for Ocean Infinity

Vard, the Norwegian subsidiary of the Fincantieri Group, has signed a new contract with existing customer Ocean Infinity…

Image courtesy Seaspan

U.S. Icebreaker Build Plan Moves Forward at Warp Speed

The quest to rebuild the U.S. iceabreaking fleet continues to move at lightening speed, with Seaspan Shipyards (Seaspan)…

© Hytech-Pommec

Joris Vogels Succeeds Eric Lamkin as Hytech-Pommec CEO

Hytech-Pommec announced that Joris Vogels has been appointed Chief Executive Officer as of January 1, 2026. He succeeds Eric Lamkin…

R/V Falkor (too) following a bow reconstruction that significantly improves the precision and reliability of the ship’s sonar systems in capturing high-quality mapping data, even in challenging weather conditions. Photo: Misha Vallejo Prut/Schmidt Ocean Institute

Schmidt Ocean Institute Advances R/V Falkor (too)’s Mapping Capabilities

Schmidt Ocean Institute announced it has mapped two million square kilometers of seafloor — about the size of Greenland — and this year…

The Glomar Explorer off Maui after the recovery mission. Source: Authors photograph

A Project Called Azorian: Doing the Impossible

More than fifty years ago in March 1968 the US Navy observed a massive Soviet naval and air search in the North Pacific Ocean.

A shot of the Henry B. Smith, benefitting from Eliason’s drop-down system with the lights positioned away from the camera to reduce visual interference. Credit: Jerry Eliason

Imaging 100-Year-Old Shipwrecks Under 800 Feet of Water

Jerry Eliason, a lifelong shipwreck hunter from Cloquet, Minnesota, has become one of the most respected figures in the quest…

Featured Companies

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.
As 2025 comes to a close, MTR explores trends for 2026 and the newest products and vessels in the maritime industry.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

AI Speeds Rubbish Detection
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news