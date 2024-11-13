Thursday, November 14, 2024
 
November 13, 2024

Beam’s AI-Driven AUV to Hit Offshore Wind Market in 2025

(Credit: Beam)

(Credit: Beam)

Beam, a provider of high-technology offshore wind services, has unveiled Scout, an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) driven by artificial intelligence (AI).

Scout, a concept expected to enter the market in 2025, will put the power of subsea inspection directly in the hands of wind farm operators. 

This is an important step in Beam’s journey to develop cutting-edge underwater technologies that transform the viability and scalability of offshore wind.

The AUV will combine advanced AI, real-time 3D reconstructions, and precise navigation to deliver inspections that are quicker and more cost-effective.

As demonstrated in a world-first deployment at SSE’s Seagreen Wind Farm in September 2024, the system’s fully autonomous self-driving capabilities also require minimal human intervention. 

Unlike traditional inspection methods that demand specialised vessels and expert crews, Scout is designed to be self-driving and will perform inspections by itself, reporting back at the end of the mission.

Beam intends for Scout to be deployed directly by people from existing Crew Transfer Vessels (CTVs) during routine visits.

This will enable a wider pool of people to confidently manage subsea maintenance of wind farms, helping to alleviate the pressing offshore wind skills gap that threatens the sector’s ability to scale.

Scout will enable 4K 3D reconstructions, such as year-on-year site comparisons, equipping teams with unprecedented insights into asset integrity and structural health. This will minimise the need for reactive repairs and reduce long-term operational costs.

 “Our mission has always been to make offshore wind not just a viable energy source, but the most desirable one. Scout will place world-leading technology directly into the hands of wind farm operators and accelerate the industry’s growth at a critical time. Meeting national and international capacity targets will require all operators, not just those with extensive resources, to scale their operations at pace. Scout is therefore a crucial part of enabling the future of offshore wind,” said Brian Allen, Beam’s CEO.

Going with the Flow
