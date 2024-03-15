 
New Wave Media

March 15, 2024

Dutch Government Picks France's Naval Group for Submarines Order

Illustration (Credit: Naval Group)

Illustration (Credit: Naval Group)

The Dutch government on Friday said it had picked French defense company Naval Group to build four new submarines in coming decades in a long-brewing deal seen by politicians as a potential lifeline for the national shipbuilding industry.

The government said the first two submarines would be operational within the next 10 years. It did not specify the exact value of the multi-billion euro contract.

The submarines will be of a size to both operate in shallow waters and take part in missions far from base.

The agreement still has to be approved by the Dutch parliament, where several parties voiced discontent over the choice for Naval following media reports about the decision.

A group of lawmakers this week urged the government to rethink and opt for a consortium of Swedish defense company Saab and Dutch shipbuilder Damen instead, saying that would benefit domestic industry more.

But junior defense minister Christophe van der Maat on Friday said Naval's bid would also create a lot of work for Dutch industry.

"Not only during building, but also for maintenance. This decision is not only good for our navy and our security, but definitely also for Dutch companies," Van der Maat said.

The Dutch government earlier this month said it had largely granted the order to replace nearly its entire non-submarine fleet in the coming 15 years to Dutch industry, with large roles for Damen and the Dutch arm of French defense company Thales.

(Reuters - Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Sharon Singleton and Andrew Cawthorne)

Related News

Trion FPU (Credit: Wood)

Woodside Hires Subsea 7 for Trion Subsea Installation Services Offshore Mexico

Australia's top oil and gas company Woodside Energy has awarded a contract to Subsea 7 for subsea installation services for…

L to R: Charles Chiau, CTO and Co-founder of Bedrock and Jean-Marc Binois, Chief Commercial Officer of Exail (Credit: Exail)

Bedrock Picks Exail’s Phins 9 Navigation for Next-Gen AUV

Exail has concluded its first sale of the Phins 9 Compact Inertial Navigation System (INS) to Bedrock, an underwater data…

GeoPulse 2 Sub-Bottom Profiler (Credit: GeoAcoustics)

GeoAcoustis Launches New Sub-Bottom Profiler and Software Integration Capabilities

Hydroacoustic sensor technology developer GeoAcoustics has launched the GeoPulse 2 Sub-Bottom Profiler, while also announcing…

EM 304 MBES data recorded when every other ping is used for sub-bottom. Sub-bottom pings by EM®SBP do not interfere with the bathymetry (Image: Kongsberg Discovery)

Kongsberg Discovery Unveils Sub-Bottom Profiling Tool for Proprietary Echo Sounders

Norwegian ocean science technology provider Kongsberg Discovery has introduced EM®SBP software system, which offers sub-bottom…

Source: Hydromea

Hydromea Unveils Underwater Inspection Robot with Proprietary Wireless Communication Technology

Subsea robotics and communications specialist Hydromea is set to introduce a new product at Oceanology International in London on March 12-14, 2024.

Images by Submaris and EvoLogics

VIDEO: Penguin-Inspired Quadroin AUV Upgraded

EvoLogics, a Berlin-based provider of high-tech underwater robotics, data networks, positioning, and sensor technologies…

Featured Companies

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…
The February 2024 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on Oceanographic topics and technologies.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Editorial
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Second Assistant Engineer (Rotational 60/30)

● NOAA

First Assistant Engineer (D)

● NOAA

Able Seaman (D)

● NOAA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news