March 4, 2020

Ecosse IP Launches New Renewable Energy Tech

(Left to Right) Mike Wilson, Chairman / Chief Technical Officer and Stuart Moir - Project Engineer (Photo: Ecosse IP)

Ecosse IP Ltd (EIP) debut its latest product, Mass of Water Turbine (MOWT), designed to generate energy from slow-moving water.

The MOWT technology, patent-pending, was developed by EIP to provide a cost-effective method of generating energy from slow-moving water. MOWT is designed for use in rivers, estuaries and subsea current & tidal environments, offering an energy solution with minimal environmental impact.

Currently, MOWT measures 5m long x 1m high, weighs less than 1 tonne, and can be fitted with an integrated battery pack and built-in Ambient lifting technology.  Modules can be added to MOWT to increase its size, and larger utility-scale MOWTs are planned for the future as an alternative to tidal barrages. Due to its unique low-speed energy capture, it has no detrimental effects on fish and other subsea creatures.

MOWT is positioned using a small vessel such as a multi-cat, and the in-built Ambient lifting technology allows for simple installation and recovery. 

MOWT can generate power when floating on the surface, semi-submerged or on the river/seabed. The existing MOWT model can generate between 5-10kW in 1m/s flow to power subsea assets.  Large-scale MOWT will have a power output of several megawatts.

There are many applications for MOWT including powering subsea assets, as an alternative to tidal barrages and supplying energy to communities by harnessing kinetic energy from slow-moving water.  The MOWT technology can be applied to offshore energy, renewables, utilities, aquaculture, marine and defense sectors.

