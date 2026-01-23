 
EdgeTech 5112 Fishing System Approved for California Dungeness Crab Fishing

EdgeTech, a leader in on-demand (ropeless) fishing systems, acoustic release solutions and high-resolution sonar imaging systems, has announced that EdgeTech’s 5112 On-Demand Fishing System has been approved by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife for use in the California Dungeness Crab fishery during closures after April 1, 2026.

This approval marks a milestone for sustainable fishing and whale-safe gear technology. The 5112 system has been part of broader testing and gear innovation efforts in California that have shown reliability and value, helping pave the way for its authorization under the state’s whale-safe gear initiative. 

The 5112 system uses on-demand acoustic release technology to eliminate the need for permanent vertical lines at the surface dramatically reducing the risk of marine mammal entanglements while maintaining effective harvest capability.

