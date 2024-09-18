Editorial : Inside the Power of Newfoundland & Labrador

Earlier this year I was invited to St. John’s, Newfoundland & Labrador, to discover how the cumulative maritime, offshore energy and subsea industries have developed. I have a fairly long, nearly 20-year relationship traveling north of New York City, up the Atlantic coast of North America to its easternmost point and finding what is arguably one of the nicest, one of the heartiest and one of the most innovative populations per capita in the world.

It had been many years since I last made the trek to St. John’s – but to be fair the Covid years put a hold on many trips – and what I found exceeded expectation. Companies once small have emerged into world leaders; led by the government, there is palpable growth and investment in the technology, people and infrastructure, investment to both help local companies grow and investment to attract international partners and collaborators.

“If it works here, it will work anywhere” said the Honourable Andrew Parsons.

said the Honourable Andrew Parsons. Chris Hearn continued “We are innovative by nature because we had to be.”

“Kraken's mantra is ‘innovate or die’” David Shea concluded.

Those are not simply catch phrases. Newfoundland & Labrador holds a unique geographic position jutting out into the Atlantic Ocean, giving it a literal front row seat to a confluence of differing environmental forces; forces which can make life difficult, but can also help to develop a sharp group of innovators that must invent to survive.

With that, I welcome you to the special Newfoundland & Labrador supplement to Marine Technology Reporter, Maritime Reporter & Engineering News and Offshore Engineer.

‘Thanks you’ too, to all friends in the region – old and new – that took their time and effort to help contribute to this publication. What follows is simply a glimpse of the opportunities that await.

