Edvardsen Haugan takes the Helm at Kongsberg Maritime

Lisa Edvardsen Haugan was appointed as the new President of Kongsberg Maritime, the largest business area of Kongsberg, replacing Egil Haugsdal starting in November 2022.

Edvardsen Haugan has long and extensive experience from both the defense and civil business area in Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (KONGSBERG), including having been EVP Finance at Kongsberg Maritime and Finance Director at Kongsberg Protech Systems. She currently heads the Deck Machinery & Motion Control division of Kongsberg Maritime.

“Following a thorough process to recruit a new leader for Kongsberg Maritime, I am proud to be able to announce that Lisa has accepted the job. She has held several key roles in KONGSBERG and has made a true difference to the company for many years. Lisa has extensive international experience and knows the Kongsberg Group and our industries by heart. Among the highly talented candidates eligible for this role, I must admit that I am satisfied that we found the best candidate from within our own ranks,” said CEO of Kongsberg Gruppen, Geir Håøy.

Lisa Edvardsen Haugan has played a significant role in the integration and restructuring of Commercial Marine, a business area acquired from Rolls-Royce plc in 2019. This has been Kongsberg Gruppen's largest acquisition to date. Kongsberg Maritime has experienced significant growth over recent years and today has over 7,000 employees spread across 32 countries.