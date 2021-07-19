 
New Wave Media

July 19, 2021

Egypt: Divers Discover Ancient Military Vessel in Sunken City

Divers have discovered rare remains of a military vessel in the ancient sunken city of Thônis-Heracleion - once Egypt's largest port on the Mediterranean - and a funerary complex illustrating the presence of Greek merchants, the country said on Monday.

 The city, which controlled the entrance to Egypt at the mouth of a western branch of the Nile, dominated the area for centuries before the foundation of Alexandria nearby by Alexander the Great in 331 BC.

Destroyed and sunk along with a wide area of the Nile delta by several earthquakes and tidal waves, Thônis-Heracleion was rediscovered in 2001 in Abu Qir bay near Alexandria, now Egypt's second-largest city.

The military vessel, discovered by an Egyptian-French mission led by the European Institute for Underwater Archaeology (IEASM), sank when the famed temple of Amun it was mooring next to collapsed in the second century BC.

A preliminary study shows the hull of the 25-meter flat-bottomed ship, with oars and a large sail, was built in the classical tradition and also had features of Ancient Egyptian construction, Egypt's tourism and antiquities ministry said.

In another part of the city, the mission revealed the remains of a large Greek funerary area dating back to the first years of the 4th century BC, it said.

"This discovery beautifully illustrates the presence of the Greek merchants who lived in that city," the ministry said, adding that the Greeks were allowed to settle there during the late Pharaonic dynasties.

"They built their own sanctuaries close to the huge temple of Amun. Those were destroyed, simultaneously and their remains are found mixed with those of the Egyptian temple."

(Reporting by Sameh Elkhatib; writing by Mahmoud Mourad; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

Homepage image credit: Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities / Credit: Facebook

Related News

Underwater research re-imagined. Sonardyne’s BlueComm will unlock opportunities to share ocean science from onboard the REV Ocean. Image from Sonardyne.

Sonardyne BlueComm to Live Stream Ocean Exploration

The Triton 7500/3 series submersible, reported to be the world’s deepest diving acrylic hulled manned submersible, will be…

DeepOcean Invests in Deep-sea Mineral Mining Firm

DeepOcean, a provider of subsea services to the offshore energy industry, has agreed to invest and take a majority stake in ADEPTH Minerals…

Photo / Screenshot from video originally shared by Manuel Lopez San Martin on Twitter

VIDEO: 'Eye of fire' Near Offshore Platform in Mexico Extinguished

A fire on the ocean surface west of Mexico's Yucatan peninsula early on Friday has been extinguished, state oil company Pemex said…

Jonathan Landes, president, Subsea, at TechnipFMC (Photo: TechnipFMC)

TechnipFMC Wins Subsea Contract for Petrobras’ Búzios 6-9 Fields

TechnipFMC said on Tuesday it has been awarded a subsea contract by Petrobras for the Búzios 6-9 fields, located in the deepwater…

© Studio-FI/AdobeStock

As Big Oil Pushes into Offshore Wind, Seabed Lease Prices Will Rise

The world's largest offshore wind developer Orsted is concerned that Big Oil's eagerness to harness wind at sea could push…

The €3.7m UMACK Project will also now benefit from the University’s experimental and physical testingfacilities, developed as part of the Scottish Marine and Renewable Test Centre(SMART). Photo courtesy UMACK

'Vibro-Installed' Anchor Concept gets support from U. of Dundee

A marine mooring and anchoring project aiming to improve the operation efficiency of ocean energy devices is recruiting support…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

DeepSea Power & Light

DeepSea Power & Light is a U.S. company with over 30 years of experience manufacturing underwater lights and cameras for deep diving submersibles, offshore oil, and commercial divers.
Marine Technology Reporter takes a deep dive into Oceanography in its February 2021 eMagazine edition, including insights on the GO-BGC Array Project to Monitor Ocean Health.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Rutgers University Uses Slocum Glider for Ocean Acidification Study

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Ferry Oiler

● NC Department of Transportation Ferry Division ● Hatteras, NC, US

Maintenance/Construction Technician

● NC Department of Transportation Ferry Division ● Manns Harbor, NC, United States

Second Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2021 - Hydrographic Survey Sonar

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news