Saab’s All-Electric Work Class Seaeye SR20 ROV Aces Water Trials

Seaeye SR20 eWROV (Credit: Saab UK)

Saab UK has completed inshore water testing of the Seaeye SR20 eWROV, its most advanced fully-electric work-class remotely operated vehicle.

The SR20 completed a dedicated period of water trials in October 2024, marking a significant milestone for the robotic vehicle’s development.

The testing was a key part of the verification and validation work package, testing against the specification, measuring performance, and stressing the remotely operated vehicle (ROV) as a system.

In particular, the SR20 demonstrated its high degree of precise maneuverability and dexterity, using both manual joystick control and automation.

The tests paved the way for sea trials which will take place in spring 2025, according to company.

"The SR20 going to water trials is a huge milestone in Saab UK’s journey to take electric ROV capabilities to the next level, focusing on eco-responsibility and greater efficiency. We’re thrilled that the trials were a success and I look forward to seeing what the next step is for this ground-breaking vehicle," said Andy Fraser, Managing Director at Saab UK.

The SR20 is Saab UK’s highly capable and environmentally-conscious work-class underwater vehicle, which is designed for operational concepts such as resident deployment and over-the-horizon control.

The all-electric vehicle, which uses limited oil, therefore reducing its environmental footprint, sets itself apart with its exceptional thrust and performance, electric manipulators, and impressive efficiency compared to hydraulic systems, Saab claims.

Ocean Infinity is the SR20’s launch customer, transforming operations using innovative technology as they develop a fleet of uncrewed robotic vessels.

