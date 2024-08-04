 
New Wave Media

August 4, 2024

ISA Elects Secretary General as Calls Grow to Pause Deep-Sea Mining

Source: ISA

Source: ISA

The International Seabed Authority (ISA) has elected Leticia Carvalho of Brazil as its next secretary general, as pressure mounts for a pause on efforts to mine the sea floor for minerals for use in the energy transition.

Carvalho replaces two-term incumbent Michael Lodge, the ISA said in a statement on Friday. Her four-year term as head of the United Nations-mandated body that regulates sea-floor mining will start in 2025.

The appointment of Carvalho, who formerly worked for Brazil's oil regulator, could trigger a change in approach at the ISA.

Carvalho told The Guardian last month that rules governing deep-sea mining will take time and that no mining application should be approved before they are complete.

Canada's The Metals Company (TMC) has said it is seeking a license by year-end to extract minerals from the ocean floor.

MEETINGS

The ISA last week finished a series of meetings in Kingston, Jamaica, where the 36 member council was drafting a mining code that would regulate the exploration and extraction of "polymetallic nodules" and other deposits on the ocean floor.

Negotiators have been racing to ensure that formal rules are in place before mining activity begins. Those rules are not likely to be completed until next year.

As many as 32 states have called for a pause on deep-sea mining, said the Deep Sea Conservation Coalition, a group of non-governmental organizations that oppose deep-sea mining.

"Many (states) are calling for a moratorium or precautionary pause on deep-sea mining until we have the science needed to inform a robust evidence-based regulatory framework that protects ocean ecosystems from harm," said Julian Jackson, seabed mining project director at The Pew Charitable Trusts.

The rush to complete the mining code was triggered by the Pacific island state of Nauru saying it would submit a mining license application on behalf of TMC, which triggered the so-called "two-year rule" in 2021.

That rule allows mining applications to be submitted within two years, whether the mining code has been finalized or not.

Environmental groups have called for all seabed activity to be banned, arguing that industrial operations on the ocean floor could cause irreversible biodiversity loss.

TMC has said extracting nodules from the ocean floor is far less damaging than terrestrial mining and will boost supply of elements such as nickel and cobalt that are widely considered vital for the global energy transition.


(Reuters - Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Related News

Dr. Jill Tupitza and doctoral student Allison Noble collect near-bottom water aboard Research Vessel Pelican to obtain oxygen measurements used to determine the size of the Gulf of Mexico hypoxic zone. (LUMCON/LSU, Cassandra Glaspie)

Gulf of Mexico Dead Zone More Than Double 2035 Target

NOAA-supported scientists have announced that this year’s Gulf of Mexico “dead zone”— an area of low to no oxygen that can…

ETAP Platform (Credit: BP)

BP Hires Subsea7, SLB’s OneSubsea Alliance for Murlach Oil and Gas Job

Subsea Integration Alliance, a global alliance between Subsea7 and SLB’s OneSubsea, has secured a ‘sizeable’ contract from BP for the engineering…

DEME Offshore’s Viking Neptun (Credit: DEME Offshore)

All Inter-Array Cables Laid at Dogger Bank’s First 1.2GW Phase

Deme Offshore has laid all inter-array cables, manufactured by its partner Hellenic Cables, for the first phase of 3.6 GW…

Image courtesy Terradepth/Hypack

Partnerships aims to bring Hydrographic Survey Data Processing to the Cloud

Terradepth and Hypack announced a strategic partnership designed to enable surveyors to run Hypack's software directly in…

(Credit: Voyis)

UK-Canada Backed OASIS Project Set to Streamline Marine Environmental Surveys

The OASIS Project, short for Over-horizon Awareness of Seafloor Imaging Surveys, has brought together a consortium of companies…

(Credit: SLB OneSubsea)

SLB OneSubsea Gets TotalEnergies’ Kaminho Deepwater Job Off Angola

SLB, through its OneSubsea joint venture, has secured a contract from TotalEnergies to provide subsea production system,…

Featured Companies

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd is a market leader in silicon micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) gyroscopes, accelerometers and inertial measurement units, focusing on products delivering high performance, ultra-reliability and affordability. The company has supplied…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…
The February 2024 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on Oceanographic topics and technologies.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Editorial
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Oiler

● NOAA

Second Assistant Engineer (Rotational 60/30)

● NOAA

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer (D)

● NOAA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news