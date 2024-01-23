Tuesday, January 23, 2024
 
Enauta Set to Receive Key Equipment for Atlanta Field Offshore Brazil

FPSO Atlanta (Credit: Yinson Production)

The first multiphase pumping subsea system (MPP), that will support oil and gas production at the Atlanta field in Brazil's Santos Basin, has been shipped from Norway, Brazilian oil and gas company Enauta has informed.

The MPP, manufactured by OneSubsea, was loaded on January 21, 2024, in Norway ahead of shipping for Brazil.

The delivery of the equipment according to the schedule highlighted one of the key challenges to reach FPSO Atlanta’s first oil aimed by August 2024, according to Enauta, which is the operator of the Atlanta field.

“According to data presented at the Enauta Day, the performance of over 80 MPPs in operation worldwide drives a key differential for the Atlanta field operation,” Enauta said in a statement.

MPP Equipment (Credit: Enauta)

In September 2023, Enauta started the installation works on Atlanta’s Phase I, which will bring a larger capacity FPSO to the field that has so far been producing oil via the Petrojarl I FPSO.

The FPSO Atlanta will be supplied by Malaysia's Yinson Production and deployed at Enauta's Atlanta field, with oil production set to start in mid-2024 with six production wells.

FPSO Atlanta has the production capacity of 50,000 BOPD and a maximum storage capacity of 1,251,000 bbls,

In July 2023, Yinson Production exercised its option to purchase FPSO Atlanta with a 15-year firm (plus a 5-year extension option) contract for the provision, operation and maintenance with a total contract value of up to $1.981B as well as project financing in the amount of $400 million.

Yinson Production recently held an official naming ceremony for the FPSO Atlanta, stating the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation of the FPSO Atlanta is steadily progressing.

