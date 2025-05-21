 
New Wave Media

May 21, 2025

Endangered Gulf of Mexico Whale Threatened by Oil and Gas Vessel Strikes

Source: NOAA Fisheries

Source: NOAA Fisheries

The Trump administration published a long-awaited environmental assessment on Tuesday that found that vessel strikes related to oil and gas drilling in the Gulf of Mexico are likely to jeopardize the existence of the endangered Rice's whale.

The analysis, known as a biological opinion, governs how endangered and threatened marine species should be protected from oil and gas activities in the region, which President Donald Trump has renamed the Gulf of America.

There are an estimated 51 Rice's whales in the Gulf, according to the analysis, which sets speed restrictions and a requirement for vessels to maintain a 500-meter (547 yards) minimum distance from the species if spotted.

A federal judge last year ordered the National Marine Fisheries Service to revise its previous assessment because it did not adequately address risks species face from oil spills and vessel strikes.

Oil and gas industry groups had warned that if the revised document was not produced by the judge's deadline of May 21 that vital energy operations would be shut down.

Those groups, the American Petroleum Institute (API) and National Ocean Industries Association (NOIA), welcomed publication of the analysis but criticized the finding that oil and gas activities threatened the Rice's whale population.

"As we continue reviewing the new opinion, we are concerned by the inclusion of a jeopardy finding for the Rice's whale," NOIA President Erik Milito said in a statement. "That determination appears inconsistent with the best available science and triggers unnecessary regulatory uncertainty."

An environmental group that had sued to protect the Rice's whale from oil and gas activities said the restrictions on drillers did not go far enough.

"It’s just as inadequate for protecting rare marine species as the last biological opinion was," said Chris Eaton, an attorney with Earthjustice. "For Rice's whales, it allows activities over the next 45 years that the Fisheries Service admits will kill nine whales and seriously injure three more."


(Reuters - Reporting by Nichola Groom; Editing by Sonali Paul)


Related News

© NOIA

NOIA Statement Regarding New US Biological Opinion

The National Ocean Industries Association (NOIA) issued the following statement from President Erik Milito in response to…

(Credit: Skyports Drone Services)

Skyports Trials Drone Deliveries for UAV-Enabled Maritime Services

Skyports Drone Services, a firm specializing in drone delivery and inspection services for healthcare, maritime, logistics and energy use cases…

Teledyne Marine, in collaboration with Teledyne Geospatial, will participate in the SeaSEC Challenge 2025. © Teledyne Marine

Teledyne Marine to Participate in the SeaSEC Challenge 2025

Teledyne Marine, in collaboration with Teledyne Geospatial, will participate in the SeaSEC Challenge 2025 (SCW25), a maritime…

Strategic Move Brings Decom Engineering's Base to Aberdeen

Northern Ireland firm Decom Engineering has relocated its head office to Aberdeen to be closer to key clients and for easier…

(Credit: SLB)

SLB Launches New Well Completions Tech to Boost Production

Global energy technology company SLB has launched Electris - a portfolio of digitally enabled electric well completions technologies…

(Credit: Sentinel Subsea)

Sentinel Subsea Completes Well Monitoring Job in North Sea

Sentinel Subsea has completed the project for North Sea oil and gas operator, which involved the deployment of two WellSentinel…

Featured Companies

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Editorial
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news